In a historic move for India’s defense sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned three Made-in-India naval vessels—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer—at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Wednesday. This is the first time a destroyer, a frigate, and a submarine have been commissioned together, symbolizing the country’s growing strength in indigenous defense manufacturing.

A Historic First for India’s Navy

Highlighting the significance of the event, PM Modi said, “A destroyer, a frigate, and a submarine commissioned together for the first time; all three are Made in India.” This milestone underscores India’s progress toward self-reliance in defense production, aligning with the government’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India).

The Prime Minister also emphasized the critical role of the navy in safeguarding the nation’s interests. “Protecting our territorial waters, ensuring freedom of navigation, and securing trade routes are vital for India’s growth. India is working for development, not expansionism,” he stated.

Global Role and Defense Exports

PM Modi further highlighted India’s expanding footprint in the global defense industry. He pointed out that during his tenure, 33 ships and seven submarines have been inducted into the Indian Navy, and the country now exports military equipment to over 100 nations.

“India is being recognized as a reliable and responsible partner, particularly in the Global South,” he added, reaffirming India’s commitment to global security and countering threats such as drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and terrorism.

Meet the New Navy Vessels

The three vessels commissioned represent a blend of advanced technology, indigenous expertise, and strategic defense capabilities.

INS Surat

INS Surat, a destroyer, is the fourth and final ship under the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project. It ranks among the most advanced destroyers in the world, boasting 75% indigenous content. Equipped with cutting-edge weapon-sensor systems and network-centric capabilities, INS Surat is designed to perform a range of combat operations.

INS Nilgiri

INS Nilgiri is the first ship under the P17A Stealth Frigate Project. Designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, it features enhanced survivability and stealth, making it a crucial addition to India’s naval fleet. The ship combines advanced technology with indigenous design expertise, setting a benchmark for future frigates.

INS Vaghsheer

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine under the P75 Scorpene Project, represents a collaboration between India and France’s Naval Group. This diesel-electric attack submarine is built for underwater operations and incorporates stealth features, making it highly effective in combat scenarios.

Navy’s New Combatants Strengthening India’s Defense Partnerships

The commissioning of these vessels also reflects India’s growing collaborations with international defense entities. INS Vaghsheer, developed in partnership with France, showcases India’s ability to integrate global expertise with domestic manufacturing.

This landmark event not only enhances India’s naval capabilities but also reinforces its position as a leader in indigenous defense manufacturing. The combined commissioning of a destroyer, a frigate, and a submarine highlights the Indian Navy’s readiness to tackle emerging challenges and secure maritime interests.

As the Prime Minister reiterated during the ceremony, “India seeks to become a global partner in safeguarding the seas, ensuring peace, and fostering development.” This event is a testament to India’s unwavering commitment to self-reliance and global security.