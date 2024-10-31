Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Indian Jawans Celebrate Diwali In Uri In Baramullah Sector Of LOC

Jawans of the Indian Army celebrated Diwali with the people in Uri in the Baramulla sector of LOC on Wednesday.

Indian Jawans Celebrate Diwali In Uri In Baramullah Sector Of LOC

Jawans of the Indian Army celebrated Diwali with the people in Uri in the Baramulla sector of LOC on Wednesday.
The joyous occasion was celebrated by the lighting of diyas, exchanging gifts, and sharing sweets between the army and the locals.

The soldiers and villagers also conveyed best wishes to each other and their families on the occasion.
A villager who celebrated Diwali with the army said that his village, located near the Line of Control (LoC), celebrated Diwali with the Indian Army. He added the army celebrates all their festivals with them, including Eid.

“Our village is near the LOC. Today we celebrated Diwali with the Indian Army. Whenever it is our festival, Eid or any other festival, the Indian army celebrates with us… We are border people and whenever we face any problem, the Indian Army stands with us,” another villager told ANI.

Another villager who celebrated Diwali with the army said that “The whole village celebrated Diwali together with the army. When we celebrate Eid, the army celebrates with us, a villager told ANI.

Known as the ‘Festival of Lights’, Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.
Meanwhile, on the occasion of Diwali, the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple is set to be illuminated with 10,000 diyas in Gujarat’s capital city Gandhinagar as part of Diwali celebrations.

A 55-foot idol of Bhagwan Swaminarayan will also be installed on Diwali, and its Pranpratishtha ceremony will be held on November 11.
Speaking to ANI, Jayesh Mandanka, a ‘swayamsevak’ at Akshardham Temple said, “For the last 32 years, Akshardham Temple has been decorated just like this every Diwali with 10,000 diyas. This year too, it will continue till November 8 from 6 pm to 7.45 pm every evening. A beautiful glow garden has also been built here.”
“An 55-foot idol of Bhagwan Swaminarayan is also being installed. It has been built with ‘panchdhatu’. The Pranpratishtha of the idol will take place on November 11,” said Jayesh Mandanka.

(With Inputs From ANI )

Filed under

Baramullah India Army celebrates Diwali In Uri LoC
Advertisement

Also Read

Another Tragic Accident Claims Life of Russian Paraglider In Manali Days Before 2024 Paragliding World Cup

Another Tragic Accident Claims Life of Russian Paraglider In Manali Days Before 2024 Paragliding World...

The Kutch Regiment: A Legacy of Valor, Battlefield Triumphs, and National Defense

The Kutch Regiment: A Legacy of Valor, Battlefield Triumphs, and National Defense

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

“They’re Feeling A Bit Stunned…”: Blundell On New Zealand’s Rare Test Series Victory Over India

“They’re Feeling A Bit Stunned…”: Blundell On New Zealand’s Rare Test Series Victory Over India

Entertainment

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Why Are Grammys Moving From CBS To Disney For 10 Years?

Why Are Grammys Moving From CBS To Disney For 10 Years?

Who is Sara Ali Khan’s Rumoured Boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa? He’s ‘All in One’

Who is Sara Ali Khan’s Rumoured Boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa? He’s ‘All in One’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to offer’ Here’s Why

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox