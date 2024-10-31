Indian Jawans Celebrate Diwali In Uri In Baramullah Sector Of LOC

Jawans of the Indian Army celebrated Diwali with the people in Uri in the Baramulla sector of LOC on Wednesday.

The joyous occasion was celebrated by the lighting of diyas, exchanging gifts, and sharing sweets between the army and the locals.

The soldiers and villagers also conveyed best wishes to each other and their families on the occasion.

A villager who celebrated Diwali with the army said that his village, located near the Line of Control (LoC), celebrated Diwali with the Indian Army. He added the army celebrates all their festivals with them, including Eid.

“Our village is near the LOC. Today we celebrated Diwali with the Indian Army. Whenever it is our festival, Eid or any other festival, the Indian army celebrates with us… We are border people and whenever we face any problem, the Indian Army stands with us,” another villager told ANI.

Another villager who celebrated Diwali with the army said that “The whole village celebrated Diwali together with the army. When we celebrate Eid, the army celebrates with us, a villager told ANI.

Indian Army Jawan at LoC sings a song to extend Diwali wishes to countrymen- Son atleast come this Diwali, you didn’t even come for your sister’s wedding. We are serving our motherland and firing at border is like celebrating Diwali everyday Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zfVXZXi5cx — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 31, 2024

Known as the ‘Festival of Lights’, Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Diwali, the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple is set to be illuminated with 10,000 diyas in Gujarat’s capital city Gandhinagar as part of Diwali celebrations.

A 55-foot idol of Bhagwan Swaminarayan will also be installed on Diwali, and its Pranpratishtha ceremony will be held on November 11.

Speaking to ANI, Jayesh Mandanka, a ‘swayamsevak’ at Akshardham Temple said, “For the last 32 years, Akshardham Temple has been decorated just like this every Diwali with 10,000 diyas. This year too, it will continue till November 8 from 6 pm to 7.45 pm every evening. A beautiful glow garden has also been built here.”

“An 55-foot idol of Bhagwan Swaminarayan is also being installed. It has been built with ‘panchdhatu’. The Pranpratishtha of the idol will take place on November 11,” said Jayesh Mandanka.

(With Inputs From ANI )