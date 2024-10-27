Home
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Is India Poised To Become Animation Hotspot? PM Modi Shares Glimpse Of Motu-Patlu, Chhota Bheem In Mann Ki Baat

He illustrated how Indian animations, notably popular shows like Chhota Bheem, Krishna, Hanuman, and Motu Patlu, have gained a following not only among Indian children but also in audiences across other countries.

Is India Poised To Become Animation Hotspot? PM Modi Shares Glimpse Of Motu-Patlu, Chhota Bheem In Mann Ki Baat

In his latest Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted India’s expanding animation industry, emphasizing the creativity and impact of Indian animators both domestically and internationally. He illustrated how Indian animations, notably popular shows like Chhota Bheem, Krishna, Hanuman, and Motu Patlu, have gained a following not only among Indian children but also in audiences across other countries.

“Who would have thought,” PM Modi noted, “that the drums of Dholakpur would resonate with children in other parts of the world?” Recognizing this international appeal, he stressed the global success of Indian animations, attributing it to the nation’s flourishing animation sector, which is now evident across various platforms—from smartphones and cinema screens to virtual reality (VR) and gaming consoles.

PM Modi also highlighted the rapidly growing gaming industry in India, noting that Indian games are garnering interest worldwide. Recalling his recent interaction with leading Indian gamers, he shared his admiration for the creativity and quality of Indian games, which have propelled Indian talent onto the global stage.

“It’s true,” he remarked, “that a wave of creative energy is sweeping the nation, with Made in India and Made by Indians animations and games gaining global recognition.” He applauded the contributions of Indian talents such as Harinarayan Rajiv, who played a crucial role in creating popular international productions like Spider-Man and Transformers, and pointed out that Indian animation studios are now collaborating with industry giants like Walt Disney and Warner Brothers.

Describing the animation sector as a “catalyst” for growth in other industries, PM Modi noted how animations are enriching fields like tourism, allowing virtual exploration of heritage sites like the Ajanta caves and Konark temple through VR, all crafted by Indian animators.

‘Today, the animation sector has become an industry that empowers other industries. For instance, tourism has gained immense popularity lately. Through virtual tours, you can explore the Ajanta caves or walk through the corridors of the Konark temple—all created by Indian animators using VR technology,” PM Modi said.

As India prepares to celebrate World Animation Day on October 28, PM Modi urged the youth to harness their creativity, envisioning a future where the next global sensation in animation or gaming might emerge from India. “Let’s come together,” he encouraged, “and pledge to make India a global powerhouse in animation.”

Also Read: India’s Strong Response On Pakistan Raking Up Kashmir Issue, Calls It ‘Political Propaganda’

Filed under

Chhota Bheem Hanuman Indian Gamer Krishna mann ki baat Motu Patlu PM Modi PM Modi On Animation In Mann Ki Baat Virtual Reality
