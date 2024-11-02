Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Orders To Withdraw Notices Over Waqf Land To Farmers

In a move aimed at protecting farmers’ interests, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed officials to retract any notices issued to farmers regarding Waqf land disputes. Emphasizing the need for a sensitive approach, Siddaramaiah assured that no farmer would face distress or confusion over these matters. The Chief Minister also urged the public to disregard misinformation circulating on the issue.

The announcement came as Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara confirmed that district deputy commissioners across the state have been directed not to send out further notices under the Waqf Act. Parameshwara highlighted that the government is committed to addressing the concerns of farmers and ensuring their rights are respected without unnecessary legal complications.

This directive underscores the state administration’s efforts to maintain clarity and ease tensions in rural areas, where land disputes have previously sparked unrest.