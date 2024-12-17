Home
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Lok Sabha Votes 220-149 To ONOE Bill, Voting Still Underway

Electronic voting recorded 220 Ayes and 149 Noes for the bill’s introduction, marking the first time electronic machines were used for voting in the Lok Sabha.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Constitution Amendment Bill on “One Nation, One Election” in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, seeking to implement simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

The Speaker permitted Members to amend their votes via slips as they adjusted to the new system. Voting is still underway.

The introduction of the bill triggered a heated debate, with the Opposition demanding a division of votes.

 

Addressing concerns, the Law Minister quoted Dr B.R. Ambedkar, stating that the proposed bills do not alter the division of legislative and executive powers between the Centre and States, as outlined in the Constitution.

Meghwal asserted that the bills do not impact the ‘Basic Structure’ doctrine, including judicial review, federal character, separation of powers, and the supremacy of the Constitution.

However, Opposition parties, led by Congress, opposed the bill and demanded it be referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

They argued that simultaneous elections undermine the spirit of federalism, a fundamental feature of the Constitution.

The introduction of the bill comes as the Rajya Sabha continues its debate on constitutional amendments.

Union Minister J.P. Nadda initiated the proceedings earlier in the day. Both the BJP-led government and the Congress have issued whips, mandating their MPs’ presence in their respective Houses.

The debate and voting on the contentious bill remain ongoing in Parliament.

ALSO READ: Who Backs And Who Opposes The ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill In Lok Sabha?

