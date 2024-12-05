Home
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Maharastra Oath Ceremony : Over 40,000 People To Attend The Ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra's new chief minister, scheduled for Thursday at 5 pm at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, is set to draw large crowds and will feature extensive security measures, with over 4,000 police personnel deployed at the venue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the event, which will be attended by supporters from Mahayuti allies, including BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. The ceremony is expected to be a high-profile affair, marked by strong security preparations to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Devendra Fadnavis to Take Oath for Third Term

Devendra Fadnavis, who was unanimously elected as the leader of the Maharashtra BJP legislature party on Wednesday, is set to take the oath of office for his third term as the chief minister of Maharashtra. The event is seen as a significant political moment, garnering attention from the party and its allies.

To accommodate the expected crowd, special arrangements have been made for 40,000 BJP supporters, creating an energetic and vibrant atmosphere at the venue. In addition, 2,000 VVIPs, including political leaders and influential figures from various religious communities, will have designated seating for their comfort and security.

Robust Security Measures in Place for the Ceremony

Security at the venue will be stringent, with over 3,500 police personnel, including 520 officers, working to maintain order. Specialized teams from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Quick Response Team (QRT), riots control teams, bomb detection squads, and combat teams will be on standby to handle any potential threats.

Senior police officers will oversee the entire security operation to ensure the ceremony proceeds smoothly. The priority is to maintain public safety and ensure that no untoward incidents occur.

With a large turnout expected, traffic management has been a key focus. Over 280 personnel from the traffic division, including senior officers, will oversee smooth vehicular movement in the area. Some routes will be diverted to accommodate the crowds, and traffic police have advised attendees to use public transport, especially local trains, to avoid congestion and parking difficulties.

This comprehensive approach to security and traffic management aims to ensure a safe and efficient experience for everyone attending the high-profile event.

