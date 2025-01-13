Makar Sankranti 2025: Tomorrow Or Day After Tomorrow – When Will It Be Celebrated?

Makar Sankranti 2025, celebrated on January 14, marks the Sun's transition into Capricorn. With rituals like Ganga Snan, Surya Arghya, and auspicious donations, the day signifies prosperity. (Read more below)

Makar Sankranti, an integral part of Hindu traditions, marks the Sun’s transition into Capricorn (Makar Rashi). Celebrated on January 14, 2025, the festival signifies the end of Kharmas and ushers in an auspicious period for marriages, engagements, and other sacred rituals.

The day holds spiritual importance as devotees bathe in holy rivers, offer Arghya (water) to the Sun God, and perform charity. Known by various names like Pongal, Lohri, Uttarayan, and Bihu, Makar Sankranti highlights India’s cultural diversity while celebrating the harvest season.

Shubh Muhurat for Makar Sankranti 2025

This year, Makar Sankranti will be observed on January 14, with the Sun entering Capricorn at 8:41 am. The Punya Kaal, an auspicious period for rituals and donations, will last from 9:03 am to 5:46 pm. The Mahapunya Kaal, considered highly significant, will occur between 9:03 am and 10:48 am.

Rituals and Puja Vidhi

On Makar Sankranti, devotees begin their day by bathing in the holy Ganges or using Gangajal at home. Yellow attire, symbolizing prosperity, is traditionally worn during the puja. Key rituals include offering water to the Sun God, reading the Surya Chalisa, reciting Aditya Hridaya Stotra, and performing Arti. Donations of sesame, jaggery, and ghee are believed to enhance spiritual blessings.

Customs to Follow

Perform Puja at Sunrise and Sunset: Offering Arghya during these times ensures spiritual merit. Donations: Sesame, jaggery, and khichdi hold special significance for charity. Ancestor Worship: Tarpan rituals for ancestors bring peace to their souls and family prosperity. Holy Bath: Bathing in rivers like the Ganges is considered a step toward salvation.

What to Donate

Charity plays a pivotal role in Makar Sankranti celebrations. Traditional offerings include black sesame seeds, khichdi, urad dal, and items made from ghee, all of which symbolize goodwill and blessings.

Regional Names of Makar Sankranti

The festival is celebrated under diverse names across India, reflecting local customs and beliefs:

Lohri in Punjab

in Punjab Pongal in Tamil Nadu

in Tamil Nadu Uttarayan in Gujarat

in Gujarat Bihu in Assam

in Assam Guguti in Uttarakhand

Each variation signifies gratitude for the harvest and a shared spirit of festivity.

