MP: School Conducts Dance Performance During National Mourning; Sparks Controversy

Staff at the Kasturba Gandhi Girls Hostel School in Dharavara village found themselves at the center of controversy after videos of them dancing during a national mourning period went viral on social media. The incident, which occurred during the seven-day state mourning declared following the death of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, has raised questions about respect, institutional sensitivity, and the appropriateness of such events during a period of national grief.

Dancing in MP School Amidst National Mourning

Despite the ongoing national mourning period, which was announced after Dr. Manmohan Singh’s passing, the annual function at the government hostel in Dhar district went ahead as planned. The event saw female staff members, including superintendents and teachers, dancing alongside students to popular film songs, including the lively track ‘Jhumar.’

Videos from the event quickly spread across social media, sparking an outcry from several quarters, including political leaders and the general public. Many expressed their disappointment over the inappropriate timing of the performance, given the solemn mood that was expected during the mourning period.

Strong Criticism from Political Leaders

Ajay Dr. Manohar Singh Thakur, a spokesperson for the District Congress and the Leader of Opposition’s representative, strongly condemned the incident. He described the dance performance as ‘shameful’ and an ‘insult’ to the former Prime Minister, emphasizing that such displays were disrespectful during a time of mourning.

Thakur criticized the involvement of hostel superintendents and teachers in what he called ‘obscene’ dancing. While he acknowledged that student performances might have been acceptable, he firmly believed that staff participation in the event was inappropriate during a national mourning period.

Administrative Action and Public Response

Following the backlash, Abhishek Chaudhary, the in-charge collector and CEO of the district panchayat, confirmed that a show cause notice had been issued to the staff members responsible for organizing and participating in the program at the Kasturba Gandhi Kanya Vidyalaya Residential Hostel in Dharavara. The notice was issued to hold the staff accountable and to understand their reasons for proceeding with the event during the mourning period.

The administration has stated that they are awaiting a response from the staff involved before deciding on any further course of action. This has sparked further debates about the need for sensitivity in educational institutions and government-run facilities during times of national mourning.

Political Party Demands Action

The incident has also drawn a strong response from the Congress party, which has called for strict action against those responsible for the event. Congress leaders have threatened to organize protests if appropriate measures are not taken to address the issue. The party’s response underscores the deep dissatisfaction with how the situation was handled and reflects broader concerns about maintaining respect during national times of grief.