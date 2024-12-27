Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Much-Delayed Winter Rains Likely To Benefit Standing Rabi Crops: Experts

Regarding other rabi crops, mustard acreage is slightly lower than last year but still above the normal level, while gram acreage is higher than last year but below the five-year average.

Much-Delayed Winter Rains Likely To Benefit Standing Rabi Crops: Experts

On Friday, Delhi and nearby northern and central regions experienced a long-awaited wet spell, bringing mild to moderate rainfall and a rise in temperatures. The rain, accompanied by slow winds, is expected to be beneficial for the standing rabi crops, especially wheat and mustard, which have been enduring a prolonged dry spell since October. Rabi crops are typically sown in winter (October to December) and harvested in spring (April to June).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread rains are expected to continue into Saturday.

“Delhi has received around 3 centimeters of rainfall so far, and we anticipate that the showers will persist through the night, tapering off by noon tomorrow,” a senior IMD official stated.

While some hailstorms were reported in areas like western Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Hisar in Haryana, they were not widespread.

Given that most of North India has seen little to no rain since early October, these first winter rains of the season are expected to be a positive development for the standing rabi crops, the official noted.

Experts believe that the recent light rains could especially benefit the wheat crop, which is in its growing stage in many areas, potentially reducing the need for one irrigation cycle.

Latest sowing data indicates that wheat acreage is on par with the average of the last five years as of the week ending December 20, suggesting a normal harvest, assuming favorable weather conditions persist in the coming months.

As of last week, wheat has been sown on about 31.22 million hectares, which is 2.46% more than the same period last year and almost identical to the average of the past five years. In the past five years, wheat has typically been sown on approximately 31.23 million hectares.

Regarding other rabi crops, mustard acreage is slightly lower than last year but still above the normal level, while gram acreage is higher than last year but below the five-year average.

Filed under

Winter rains Rabi crops

Advertisement

Also Read

Guatemalan Migrant Indicted For Murder And Arson After Deadly NYC Subway Attack

Guatemalan Migrant Indicted For Murder And Arson After Deadly NYC Subway Attack

‘Your Work Llife Balance Shouldn’t Be…’ : Why Gautam Adani Wants People To Spend More Time With Their Families

‘Your Work Llife Balance Shouldn’t Be…’ : Why Gautam Adani Wants People To Spend More...

Blake Horvath Makes History With Longest Touchdown Run In Navy Football History | WATCH

Blake Horvath Makes History With Longest Touchdown Run In Navy Football History | WATCH

Tech Companies Face Tough AI Copyright Questions In 2025

Tech Companies Face Tough AI Copyright Questions In 2025

Rapper OG Maco Dies At 32 After Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Rapper OG Maco Dies At 32 After Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Entertainment

Rapper OG Maco Dies At 32 After Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Rapper OG Maco Dies At 32 After Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman 2’ Delayed To October 2027; Iñárritu’s New Film To Premiere In 2026

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman 2’ Delayed To October 2027; Iñárritu’s New Film To Premiere In

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And Lee Jung Jae On-Screen Chemistry Wows

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox