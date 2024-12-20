New ‘Darshan’ System To Be Introduced In Puri Jagannath Temple

Special arrangements will also be made for differently-abled individuals. The renovation of the Ratna Bhandar is expected to be completed in three months, and enhancements will be made to the Ananda Bazaar for smoother prasad distribution. These changes aim to create a more organized and accessible darshan for all visitors.

The iconic Jagannath Temple in Puri is set to introduce a new and improved ‘darshan’ system aimed at enhancing the experience for devotees. With an emphasis on better accessibility and crowd management, the temple is installing new barricades, ramps, and other features in key areas of the temple complex. The upgraded system will be operational starting January 1, 2025.

Key Improvements for Devotees’ Access and Viewing Experience

To address the challenges devotees face while trying to glimpse the deities in the sanctum sanctorum due to overcrowding, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has outlined a series of changes. Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee announced that barricades will be installed in the ‘Natamandap’ (the dance hall), along with a ramp system to ensure smoother access. Special arrangements will also be made for differently-abled individuals, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the darshan comfortably.

New Features and Facilities for Better Access

Collapsible Wooden Barricades: Six rows of collapsible wooden barricades will be set up to help manage the crowd and create a more organized flow of devotees.

Ramp System: The new ramp system will facilitate smoother access for people with disabilities, enhancing their overall experience.

Accessibility Upgrades: In addition to the barricades and ramps, other changes are being made to improve the accessibility and viewing experience in the temple.

The Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Ltd has been entrusted with the installation, ensuring the system is completed by the year-end. The new system will be fully operational from January 1, 2025.

Renovation of Ratna Bhandar and Ananda Bazaar Improvements

The temple is also undergoing other improvements as part of this initiative. The much-anticipated renovation of the Ratna Bhandar (the temple’s treasury chamber) is expected to be completed within three months, with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) overseeing the work.

Furthermore, plans are in place to streamline prasad distribution at the ‘Ananda Bazaar,’ the Mahaprasad market located within the temple premises. A committee has been formed to ensure smooth operations, with the goal of making the prasad collection process more efficient.

Smooth Operations Despite Ongoing Renovations

While all these improvements are underway, Padhee assured that the daily rituals at the temple will not be affected by the installation of the new system or the ongoing renovation work at the Ratna Bhandar.

The Odisha Law Minister, Prithiviraj Harichandan, recently chaired a meeting to finalize the regulatory framework for the new darshan system, ensuring everything is in place for the January 2025 rollout.

Enhancing the Devotee Experience at Puri Jagannath Temple

With these upcoming changes, the Jagannath Temple aims to create a more organized and accessible experience for the millions of devotees visiting each year. The combination of new barricades, ramps, and other infrastructure improvements will make darshan smoother for all, especially for those with special accessibility needs.

