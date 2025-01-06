Home
Monday, January 6, 2025
No HMPV Cases In Mumbai, Says Civic Body; Advises Citizens To Stay Cautious

Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed that no cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been detected in the city.

Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed that no cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been detected in the city. This assurance comes amid concerns following reports of an HMPV outbreak in China.

The BMC clarified in a press release on Monday that neither Mumbai nor Maharashtra is facing a significant threat from HMPV. Both the Union and Maharashtra governments have assured the public that the HMPV strain identified in China does not pose a critical concern.

“The public is urged not to panic. Not a single case of HMPV infection has been reported in Mumbai,” the statement emphasized.

Precautionary Measures Outlined

Although the respiratory infection data for December 2024 shows no increase compared to the previous year, the BMC has urged citizens to take precautions.

Key Guidelines for Protection Against Respiratory Infections:

  • Hygiene Practices: Cover your mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue while coughing or sneezing.
  • Frequent Handwashing: Wash hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitizer.
  • Symptom Management: Avoid public places if experiencing symptoms like fever, cough, or sneezing.
  • Healthy Habits: Drink adequate water, consume nutritious food, and ensure proper ventilation in homes and workplaces.
  • Avoid Risky Behaviors: Refrain from handshakes, reusing tissues, and close contact with sick individuals.

The BMC also highlighted the dangers of self-medication and spitting in public places, both of which could exacerbate the spread of infections. Citizens were advised to consult healthcare professionals for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Understanding HMPV

HMPV is a seasonal virus that causes respiratory infections, primarily in the upper respiratory tract. Its symptoms often resemble the common cold and can lead to more severe infections in some cases.

Key Facts About HMPV:

  • Seasonality: Common during winter and early summer, much like the flu and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus).
  • First Identified: Discovered in the Netherlands in 2001.
  • Infection Characteristics: Affects the respiratory system, causing symptoms such as cough, congestion, and fever.

Government’s Preparedness and Assurance

The Directorate General of Health Services and the National Centre for Disease Control in Delhi have issued preventive guidelines, reinforcing the importance of vigilance. The BMC reassured citizens that it is actively monitoring the situation and remains prepared to handle any developments.

While Mumbai has reported no HMPV cases, the civic body has emphasized the importance of adopting preventive measures to safeguard public health. Citizens are urged to stay informed, practice good hygiene, and seek medical advice if symptoms arise.

Read More : HMPV : Delhi Government Suggests All The City Hospitals To Be Prepared

