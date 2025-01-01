Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

PF Fraud Case: Karnataka HC Stays Arrest Warrant Against Robin Uthappa

The Karnataka High Court, in a significant legal intervention, has temporarily stayed an arrest warrant issued against former cricketer Robin Uthappa in a case alleging Provident Fund fraud.

PF Fraud Case: Karnataka HC Stays Arrest Warrant Against Robin Uthappa

The Karnataka High Court, in a significant legal intervention, has temporarily stayed an arrest warrant issued against former cricketer Robin Uthappa in a case alleging Provident Fund (PF) fraud.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj, presiding over the vacation bench, also suspended the associated proceedings while addressing Uthappa’s petition to nullify recovery notices and the arrest warrant.

The arrest warrant, issued on December 21 by Bengaluru police, stemmed from directives issued on December 4 by the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner. These directives sought the recovery of Rs 23.36 lakh in unpaid PF dues, allegedly linked to Uthappa’s tenure as a director at Centaurus Lifestyle Brands. According to the allegations, the company deducted PF contributions from employees’ salaries but failed to remit the funds to the authorities.

Uthappa served as a director of the company from 2018 until his resignation in May 2020. His legal team has asserted that he was not involved in the company’s operational management. Senior advocate Prabhuling Navadgi, representing Uthappa, argued that his client’s limited involvement, as defined by an agreement with the company’s founder, Krishnadas Thandanand Havade, precludes him from being classified as an “employer” under the Employees’ Provident Funds (EPF) Act.

Navadgi emphasized that Uthappa cannot be held liable for the operational shortcomings of the organization. He stated, “Robin Uthappa’s role in the company was strictly non-operational. Moreover, he formally resigned and duly notified the relevant authorities well before the allegations surfaced.” Additional members of Uthappa’s legal team, including advocates Chintan Chinappa, Sushant Belvet, and Venkatesh Kamath, underscored procedural deficiencies in the case, further bolstering their client’s position.

The High Court’s interim order provides Uthappa with temporary relief, while the broader legal proceedings remain pending. The case underscores the intricate challenges in delineating the scope of accountability for corporate directors, particularly in instances of financial mismanagement.

This ruling is poised to establish critical jurisprudence on the responsibilities of corporate directors and the applicability of the EPF Act. It also highlights the procedural safeguards available to individuals in similar circumstances.

As the case progresses, it is anticipated to offer deeper insights into the legal nuances of corporate governance and the protection of employee rights within regulatory frameworks.

Read More: OpenAI Whistleblower’s Parents Claims Autopsy Reveals Struggle, Rejects Suicide Ruling

Filed under

Robin Uthappa

Advertisement

Also Read

Nicole Kidman Joins Keith Urban on Stage at Nashville’s Big Bash: A Night to Remember

Nicole Kidman Joins Keith Urban on Stage at Nashville’s Big Bash: A Night to Remember

OpenAI Whistleblower’s Parents Claims Autopsy Reveals Struggle, Rejects Suicide Ruling

OpenAI Whistleblower’s Parents Claims Autopsy Reveals Struggle, Rejects Suicide Ruling

Six Injured in Kyiv as Russia Launches Over 100 Drones in New Year’s Strike

Six Injured in Kyiv as Russia Launches Over 100 Drones in New Year’s Strike

Man Brutally Murders 5, Including Mother And Sisters, In A Lucknow Hotel; Arrested

Man Brutally Murders 5, Including Mother And Sisters, In A Lucknow Hotel; Arrested

Sikhs Hold Protest March In Delhi, Demands Apology From Congress For 1984 Riots

Sikhs Hold Protest March In Delhi, Demands Apology From Congress For 1984 Riots

Entertainment

Nicole Kidman Joins Keith Urban on Stage at Nashville’s Big Bash: A Night to Remember

Nicole Kidman Joins Keith Urban on Stage at Nashville’s Big Bash: A Night to Remember

Carrie Underwood Trolled For Excessive Plastic Surgery

Carrie Underwood Trolled For Excessive Plastic Surgery

Why Are Social Media Users Unfollowing Vexbolts On TikTok?

Why Are Social Media Users Unfollowing Vexbolts On TikTok?

Red Rocks Named Most Popular Outdoor Venue In the U.S: Check The Billboard Ranking List

Red Rocks Named Most Popular Outdoor Venue In the U.S: Check The Billboard Ranking List

What Exactly Happened During NYE Performance Of Keith Urban at Nashville Bash?

What Exactly Happened During NYE Performance Of Keith Urban at Nashville Bash?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Digital Detox In 2025: Reclaim Your Time And Mental Health

Digital Detox In 2025: Reclaim Your Time And Mental Health

‘From Chaos To Calm’, The Appeal Of Minimalism In The Year 2025

‘From Chaos To Calm’, The Appeal Of Minimalism In The Year 2025

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox