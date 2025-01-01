OpenAI Whistleblower’s Parents Claims Autopsy Reveals Struggle, Rejects Suicide Ruling

The parents of Suchir Balaji, a former OpenAI employee, have rejected the official ruling of suicide in the death of their 26-year-old son. Balaji, who had raised ethical concerns about the practices of the AI company, was found dead at his San Francisco apartment on December 14, 2024. His parents now claim that the circumstances surrounding his death suggest foul play, not suicide.

In an interview with NDTV, Balaji’s mother, Poornima Ramarao, revealed that a second autopsy had shown signs of struggle, including head trauma. “We have facts with the second autopsy, head trauma, and signs of struggle. This is not a suicide; it’s a murder,” she said. The family is demanding an FBI investigation into the circumstances of his death.

Balaji’s father, Balaji Ramamurthi, recounted their last conversation with their son on December 22, 2024. He described Suchir as being in good spirits after a trip to Los Angeles with friends. “He seemed happy,” Ramamurthi said. However, Ramarao expressed concerns that OpenAI may have played a role in suppressing his son’s career. “He didn’t pick up another job; maybe they threatened him,” she said, pointing to his decision to leave OpenAI in August 2024 after voicing concerns about the company’s business practices.

Suchir Balaji: OpenAI’s Whistleblower

Suchir Balaji raised alarms over OpenAI’s alleged violations of US copyright law, criticizing the company for using copyrighted materials without proper permission. He had also shared his concerns publicly in a New York Times interview. According to his parents, Suchir had consulted a copyright attorney and believed he had been wrongfully silenced by the company.

Balaji had been a prominent researcher at OpenAI, working on core aspects of its popular ChatGPT technology. His parents said he had plans to pursue research in neuroscience and machine learning but felt stifled by the company. Ramarao stated that Suchir was planning to publish research that criticized the way generative AI systems like ChatGPT were using content created by artists and journalists without proper attribution.

In response to the family’s allegations, an OpenAI spokesperson expressed condolences, stating, “We are devastated to learn of this incredibly sad news today. Our hearts go out to Suchir’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

Elon Musk supports Balaji’s parents

Balaji’s parents have also received support from high-profile figures, including Elon Musk, who replied to a post on X by Poornima Ramarao, expressing disbelief at the suicide ruling. “This doesn’t seem like suicide,” Musk wrote.

As the family seeks answers, they are urging both the FBI and Indian authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding Balaji’s death. “A precious life has been lost, and we need to get to the bottom of this,” said Poornima Ramarao, emphasizing that Suchir’s death was a significant loss not only for the tech industry but for humanity as well.

Suchir Balaji, a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, had worked at OpenAI for nearly four years before his resignation. His whistleblowing revelations about the ethics of generative AI sparked global discussions on the future of AI technology and its implications on copyright and intellectual property.

