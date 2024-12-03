PM Modi Calls CM MK Stalin, Assures Full Support For Flood Relief In Tamil Nadu

PM Modi assured all possible central support to Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Fengal ravaged 14 districts, affecting 1.5 crore people and submerging 2.11 lakh hectares of farmland. (Read more below)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday to assess the dire flood situation caused by Cyclone Fengal. In their telephonic conversation, PM Modi assured all possible assistance from the central government to aid the state’s restoration and rehabilitation efforts.

The cyclone has left a trail of destruction across 14 districts, impacting over 1.5 crore people and inundating 2.11 lakh hectares of farmland. Critical infrastructure, including roads and power lines, has also been severely damaged. CM Stalin has urgently requested Rs. 2,000 crores from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to address the crisis.

Cyclone Fengal’s Destruction and Relief Measures

In his appeal to the Prime Minister, Stalin highlighted the unprecedented devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal. “This disaster has overwhelmed Tamil Nadu, and immediate central support is critical,” Stalin stated in a message on X (formerly Twitter).

Additionally, CM Stalin has announced a financial relief of Rs. 5 lakhs for the families of seven victims who tragically lost their lives in a landslide in Thiruvannamalai district due to heavy rains. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families, emphasizing the government’s commitment to their welfare.

IMD Alerts: More Heavy Rain Expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for several districts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, extending through the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal. The department has also noted that a new low-pressure system is likely to develop in the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, potentially influencing weather conditions across southern India.

Tamil Nadu is bracing for further challenges, with restoration efforts underway to rehabilitate affected families and repair damaged farmlands.

