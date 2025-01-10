Home
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
PM Modi Calls for Mission-Driven Politics in Podcast Debut

Modi also highlighted the difference between entrepreneurs and politicians, urging that while entrepreneurs focus on growth, politicians must focus on serving the people.

PM Modi Calls for Mission-Driven Politics in Podcast Debut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of entering politics with a sense of mission, not personal ambition, during his debut on the podcast People By WTF, hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. In a candid conversation, Modi spoke about the qualities required to be a successful politician, stressing that winning the hearts of the people should be the primary focus.

“Good people should come into politics. They should come with mission, not ambition. Mission should be above ambition,” said PM Modi. PM highlighted the need for politicians to prioritize public service over personal gain. Drawing a parallel to India’s freedom movement, Prime Minister praised the leaders of the past whose dedication to the nation set a standard for future generations of politicians.

Nation First

Modi also drew a distinction between the roles of entrepreneurs and politicians, explaining that while entrepreneurs focus on growing their business and personal success, politicians should possess the ability to sacrifice for the greater good. “Entrepreneur’s training is to how to grow, in politics it should be how to sacrifice. In entrepreneurship, it’s about making your company number one. In politics, it should be ‘nation first,'” he said.

Prime Minister further elaborated that entering politics does not necessarily mean contesting elections. He explained that winning the hearts and minds of the people is the key to effective political leadership. Sharing an example of Ashok Bhatt, a worker who lived a humble life despite holding a ministerial position, Modi pointed out the importance of living among the people to connect with them. “To enter politics is not necessary about contesting elections. The work is about winning the minds of people. To do that one has to live among them,” he said.

Looking to the future, Modi shared his vision for India, aiming for a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) by 2047. Reflecting on his previous terms in office, Prime Minister said that while his first term was about understanding the political landscape and the second focused on learning from the past, his third term is driven by high morale and ambitious goals. He envisions solutions to all national problems by 2047 and a 100% delivery of government schemes, describing this as the essence of real social justice and secularism.

Prime Minister’s remarks underscored his belief in an “Aspirational India,” driven by the collective spirit of the people and the government’s commitment to social and economic progress.

(With ANI Inputs)

Filed under

Nikhil Kamath Podcast PM Modi

