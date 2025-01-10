Home
Friday, January 10, 2025
TTD Grants Special Vaikunta Ekadashi Darshan For Tirupati Stampede Victims

Grateful for the gesture, the victims expressed their heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and TTD officials for arranging this exclusive darshan in their time of need.

TTD Grants Special Vaikunta Ekadashi Darshan For Tirupati Stampede Victims

Following the recent stampede at Tirupati, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) organized a special Vaikunta Dwara Darshan for 52 injured devotees. 

The arrangement was made on the instructions of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, ensuring the victims could partake in the sacred ritual despite their ordeal.

The exclusive darshan took place during the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadashi celebrations, which attract thousands of devotees to the shrine of Lord Venkateswara. TTD officials facilitated the arrangements with utmost care, ensuring the victims were provided a hassle-free experience.

Expressing gratitude for the thoughtful initiative, the victims extended their heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their support during a challenging time. They also commended the TTD officials for their meticulous organization, which allowed them to find solace and spiritual upliftment.

The incident has brought attention to the need for enhanced crowd management during peak festivities at the temple. Meanwhile, the gesture of granting special darshan has been widely appreciated as a humane effort to aid the affected devotees in their recovery journey.

The TTD continues to implement measures to ensure safety and comfort for pilgrims, particularly during major events like Vaikunta Ekadashi, while reaffirming its commitment to serving devotees with devotion and care.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Criticism

Meanwhile, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the government’s handling of the Tirupati stampede and held Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with police and revenue officials, responsible for the tragedy. Reddy demanded an increase in the ex-gratia amount for the deceased to ₹50 lakh, calling the current measures inadequate. He accused the state administration of negligence and mismanagement, which he claimed led to the unfortunate incident, and urged the government to take immediate accountability for its failures.

ALSO READ:Mistakes Happen, I Am Human’: PM Modi’s First Podcast With Nikhil Kamath On ‘People By WTF’

 

Filed under

andhra pradesh Tirupati Stampede

