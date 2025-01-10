Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making his podcast debut on 'People By WTF,' hosted by Nikhil Kamath. The trailer teases a candid conversation on politics, entrepreneurship, and global issues.

In a significant shift from his traditional communication methods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to debut on the popular podcast People By WTF, hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. The much-anticipated episode, teased by Kamath on X, promises an engaging conversation bridging politics and entrepreneurship, with the trailer offering a glimpse into this informal discussion.

People with The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi | Ep 6 Trailer@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Vm3IXKPiDR — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) January 9, 2025

The trailer showcases a candid exchange between Kamath and Modi, where Kamath openly admits feeling nervous in the presence of the Prime Minister, saying, “I am sitting here in front of you and talking, I feel nervous. It’s a tough conversation for me.” Modi, acknowledging this moment, quips, “This is my first podcast, I don’t know how it’ll go with your audience.” Their dialogue delves into critical topics such as global conflicts, the role of youth in politics, and the Prime Minister’s multiple terms in office.

In a particularly reflective moment, Modi touches on his past, recalling a speech made during his time as Gujarat’s Chief Minister. “I said something in an insensitive way. Mistakes happen. I am human, not a God,” he admits, humanizing the leader for the audience. Kamath, sharing his personal view of the widespread negative perception of politics, asks Modi for advice on overcoming this ingrained belief that “politics is a dirty game.” Modi responds pointedly, “If you believed in what you said, we would not be having this conversation.”

The trailer concludes with the announcement of the full episode, though no release date has been specified yet. This podcast marks Modi’s first appearance in this medium, despite his regular ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcasts and numerous television interviews.

This conversation between a tech entrepreneur and the country’s Prime Minister promises to be insightful and thought-provoking, highlighting both personal reflections and political discourse.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Makes Podcast Debut On Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath’s ‘People’ , Here’s How Netizens Are Reacting