Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Mistakes Happen, I Am Human’: PM Modi’s First Podcast With Nikhil Kamath On ‘People By WTF’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making his podcast debut on 'People By WTF,' hosted by Nikhil Kamath. The trailer teases a candid conversation on politics, entrepreneurship, and global issues.

‘Mistakes Happen, I Am Human’: PM Modi’s First Podcast With Nikhil Kamath On ‘People By WTF’

In a significant shift from his traditional communication methods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to debut on the popular podcast People By WTF, hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. The much-anticipated episode, teased by Kamath on X, promises an engaging conversation bridging politics and entrepreneurship, with the trailer offering a glimpse into this informal discussion.

The trailer showcases a candid exchange between Kamath and Modi, where Kamath openly admits feeling nervous in the presence of the Prime Minister, saying, “I am sitting here in front of you and talking, I feel nervous. It’s a tough conversation for me.” Modi, acknowledging this moment, quips, “This is my first podcast, I don’t know how it’ll go with your audience.” Their dialogue delves into critical topics such as global conflicts, the role of youth in politics, and the Prime Minister’s multiple terms in office.

In a particularly reflective moment, Modi touches on his past, recalling a speech made during his time as Gujarat’s Chief Minister. “I said something in an insensitive way. Mistakes happen. I am human, not a God,” he admits, humanizing the leader for the audience. Kamath, sharing his personal view of the widespread negative perception of politics, asks Modi for advice on overcoming this ingrained belief that “politics is a dirty game.” Modi responds pointedly, “If you believed in what you said, we would not be having this conversation.”

The trailer concludes with the announcement of the full episode, though no release date has been specified yet. This podcast marks Modi’s first appearance in this medium, despite his regular ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcasts and numerous television interviews.

This conversation between a tech entrepreneur and the country’s Prime Minister promises to be insightful and thought-provoking, highlighting both personal reflections and political discourse.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Makes Podcast Debut On Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath’s ‘People’ , Here’s How Netizens Are Reacting

Filed under

Nikhil Kamath podcast debut Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

PM Modi Calls for Mission-Driven Politics in Podcast Debut

PM Modi Calls for Mission-Driven Politics in Podcast Debut

PM Modi Reveals How He Learnt Hindi While Selling Tea At Railway Station In Nikhil Kamat Podcast

PM Modi Reveals How He Learnt Hindi While Selling Tea At Railway Station In Nikhil...

Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin Introduces Bills To Strengthen Women’s Safety Amid Anna University Assault

Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin Introduces Bills To Strengthen Women’s Safety Amid Anna University Assault

What Is The Spiritual Significance Of Lord Vishnu With MahaKumbh Mela

What Is The Spiritual Significance Of Lord Vishnu With MahaKumbh Mela

TTD Grants Special Vaikunta Ekadashi Darshan For Tirupati Stampede Victims

TTD Grants Special Vaikunta Ekadashi Darshan For Tirupati Stampede Victims

Entertainment

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

K.J. Yesudas Turns 85: Celebrating The Celestial Singer’s Legacy With 40 Iconic Songs Across Languages

K.J. Yesudas Turns 85: Celebrating The Celestial Singer’s Legacy With 40 Iconic Songs Across Languages

From Chirutha To Game Changer: A Look Back At Ram Charan’s Iconic Journey

From Chirutha To Game Changer: A Look Back At Ram Charan’s Iconic Journey

Farewell To Legendary Playback Singer P Jayachandran, Here are his top 5 songs

Farewell To Legendary Playback Singer P Jayachandran, Here are his top 5 songs

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox