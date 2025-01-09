Home
Friday, January 10, 2025
PM Modi Makes Podcast Debut On Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath’s ‘People’ , Here’s How Netizens Are Reacting

Nikhil Kamath, took to his X handle and shared a two-minute trailer featuring snippets of his candid conversation with PM Modi.

PM Modi Makes Podcast Debut On Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath’s ‘People’ , Here’s How Netizens Are Reacting

PM Narendra Modi has made his first-ever appearance on a podcast, joining Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on his show, People by WTF.

Nikhil Kamath, took to his X handle and shared a two-minute trailer featuring snippets of their candid conversation.

Earlier he dropped a teaser of the podcast without revealing the guest with ‘coming soon’ caption, keeping viewers anticipated. However netizens were smart enough to guess it was PM Modi.

What’s in the trailer?

The short trailer indeed revealed it was PM Modi on for Podcast, 6th episode. The two discussed a wide range of topics, including politics, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

PM Modi, reflecting on his journey, mentioned an incident during his tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister where he had admitted to making a mistake, saying, “I am human, not a God.” This moment added a personal and humble touch to the conversation.

Kamath expressed nervousness about interviewing the Prime Minister, calling it a significant milestone for his podcast. In response, PM Modi reassured him, saying, “This is my first podcast, I don’t know how it’ll go with your audience.”

The trailer also highlighted lighter moments, including Kamath joking about his Hindi proficiency, and PM Modi discussing the challenges and parallels between politics and entrepreneurship.

The Prime Minister shared advice for young people aspiring to join politics, encouraging them to enter the field with a mission rather than ambition.

On global issues, Kamath asked PM Modi about the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated India’s stance, saying, “We are not neutral. We remain on the side of peace.”

Here’s How Internet Reacted

The announcement of the episode, titled People with The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has generated significant buzz online.

X users expressed excitement, with comments like, “Massive! Looking forward to this episode,” and “What a way to start the year!”

One user said, “Nikhil bhai has arrived now 🙂 Truly arrived!”

Another commented, “Podcast for the first time? Bro’s (referring to PM Modi) been doing Mann Ki Baath from day one lol”

On YouTube, People compared Nikhil Kamath to various other Podcasters including BeerBiceps, Raj Shamani. One user even commented that, “This might become the most viewed podcast from India.”

Well, netizens now wait for the full episode to release, however released date is not revealed yet.

ALSO READ: P Jayachandran, Voice Behind 16,000 Songs, Passes Away At 80

