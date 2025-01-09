Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

P Jayachandran, Voice Behind 16,000 Songs, Passes Away At 80

Legendary playback singer P. Jayachandran, who had made immortal contributions to Indian music, died at the age of 80. He has more than 16,000 songs in multiple languages to his credit. He was also conferred the J C Daniel Award by the Kerala government.

P Jayachandran, Voice Behind 16,000 Songs, Passes Away At 80

Renowned playback singer P Jayachandran, 80, passed away on Thursday. He is remembered for captivating the hearts of listeners for more than six decades with his richly emotive and soothing voice that echoed through cinema’s greatest musicals.

Jayachandran lent his voice to over 16,000 songs across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. From expressing love and devotion to longing and joy, his songs touched every emotion, leaving an indelible mark on listeners. Hits like Manjalayil Mungi Thorthi, Prayam Nammil Moham Nalki, and Araraarum Kanaathe remain etched in the hearts of his fans.

Jayachandran had a storied career which earned him so many accolades. He has received the National Film Award for the Best Male Playback Singer, besides five Kerala State Film Awards and four Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. There was also a JC Daniel Award and the Kalaimamani. He is such a celebrated talent in the artistic field.

Born on March 3, 1944, in Ernakulam, Jayachandran belonged to a royal family. He was exposed to music by his father, who was a great music lover. He started with percussion instruments such as chenda and mridangam. He did his schooling at Paliyam School and Irinjalakuda National High School. He was an outstanding student in music competitions, often sharing the stage with the legendary KJ Yesudas.

A Breakthrough In Malayalam Cinema

Jayachandran’s entry into playback singing came in 1965 with the song Oru Mullappoomalayumaayi for the film Kunhalimarikkar. Though the film was delayed, his talent caught the attention of music director G Devarajan, and he made his official debut with Manjalayil Mungi Thorthi in Kalithozhan. The song became a monumental hit, setting the stage for his prolific career.

After being away for over a decade, Jayachandran returned in 1999 with the song Prayam Nammil from the film Niram. His return confirmed his unmatched talent vocally and won over a new generation of music lovers.

In the Tamil film arena, Jayachandran also had some path-breaking associations with Ilayaraja and AR Rahman, churning out scintillating melodies that will never be forgotten in their lifetime. His contributions to Tamil music did nothing but confirm his status as a pan-Indian legend.

Music World Beyond Cinema

Jayachandran had forayed into non-film music too. Some of his notable light melodies include Onnini Sruthi Thazhthi and Smrithithan Chirakileri Njan. His music albums like Onninumallathe Enthino Thonniyorishtam reflected the creative depth that went beyond the silver screen.

Jayachandran is survived by his wife Lalitha, daughter Lakshmi, and son Dinanathan who is also a prominent personality in the music field.

ALSO READ | Rajnath Singh To Chair Ambassadors’ Round-Table Ahead Of Aero India 2025

Filed under

P. Jayachandran

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Supreme Court Dismisses Review Petitions Challenging Same-Sex Marriage Verdict

Supreme Court Dismisses Review Petitions Challenging Same-Sex Marriage Verdict

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

BJP Accuses Arvind Kejriwal Of Disrespecting Purvanchali Voters: ‘How Dare You’

BJP Accuses Arvind Kejriwal Of Disrespecting Purvanchali Voters: ‘How Dare You’

Is Iran Planning To Relocate Its Capital? Here’s Why

Is Iran Planning To Relocate Its Capital? Here’s Why

He Looks Like A Bag Of Bones: Is Bill Clinton Secretly Losing Battle From Parkinson’s Disease? Insiders Expose His Health Crisis

He Looks Like A Bag Of Bones: Is Bill Clinton Secretly Losing Battle From Parkinson’s...

Entertainment

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never Before!

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To An Indian Buyer For $8.5 Million

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox