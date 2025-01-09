P Jayachandran, Voice Behind 16,000 Songs, Passes Away At 80

Legendary playback singer P. Jayachandran, who had made immortal contributions to Indian music, died at the age of 80. He has more than 16,000 songs in multiple languages to his credit. He was also conferred the J C Daniel Award by the Kerala government.

Jayachandran lent his voice to over 16,000 songs across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. From expressing love and devotion to longing and joy, his songs touched every emotion, leaving an indelible mark on listeners. Hits like Manjalayil Mungi Thorthi, Prayam Nammil Moham Nalki, and Araraarum Kanaathe remain etched in the hearts of his fans.

Jayachandran had a storied career which earned him so many accolades. He has received the National Film Award for the Best Male Playback Singer, besides five Kerala State Film Awards and four Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. There was also a JC Daniel Award and the Kalaimamani. He is such a celebrated talent in the artistic field.

Born on March 3, 1944, in Ernakulam, Jayachandran belonged to a royal family. He was exposed to music by his father, who was a great music lover. He started with percussion instruments such as chenda and mridangam. He did his schooling at Paliyam School and Irinjalakuda National High School. He was an outstanding student in music competitions, often sharing the stage with the legendary KJ Yesudas.

A Breakthrough In Malayalam Cinema

Jayachandran’s entry into playback singing came in 1965 with the song Oru Mullappoomalayumaayi for the film Kunhalimarikkar. Though the film was delayed, his talent caught the attention of music director G Devarajan, and he made his official debut with Manjalayil Mungi Thorthi in Kalithozhan. The song became a monumental hit, setting the stage for his prolific career.

After being away for over a decade, Jayachandran returned in 1999 with the song Prayam Nammil from the film Niram. His return confirmed his unmatched talent vocally and won over a new generation of music lovers.

In the Tamil film arena, Jayachandran also had some path-breaking associations with Ilayaraja and AR Rahman, churning out scintillating melodies that will never be forgotten in their lifetime. His contributions to Tamil music did nothing but confirm his status as a pan-Indian legend.

Music World Beyond Cinema

Jayachandran had forayed into non-film music too. Some of his notable light melodies include Onnini Sruthi Thazhthi and Smrithithan Chirakileri Njan. His music albums like Onninumallathe Enthino Thonniyorishtam reflected the creative depth that went beyond the silver screen.

Jayachandran is survived by his wife Lalitha, daughter Lakshmi, and son Dinanathan who is also a prominent personality in the music field.

