Rajnath Singh To Chair Ambassadors’ Round-Table Ahead Of Aero India 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to preside over an ambassadors’ round-table meeting in New Delhi on January 10, marking a significant milestone in the preparations for the 15th edition of Aero India. Scheduled to be held from February 10 to 14, 2025, at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Aero India is regarded as Asia’s largest aerospace and defence show. The round-table will outline the key highlights of the event, showcasing India’s capabilities in the aerospace and defence sectors while fostering collaborations with global players.

Aero India 2025 will feature a wide array of activities, including air shows, exhibitions, the Defence Ministers’ Conclave, a CEOs’ round-table, and the iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) start-up event. It will also house the India Pavilion and a trade fair that brings together aerospace firms from across the globe. The five-day event promises to serve as a vibrant platform for discussions, partnerships, and knowledge sharing.

Global Outreach and Strategic Collaboration

The ambassadors’ round-table will bring together envoys from over 150 friendly nations, offering them an in-depth briefing on Aero India’s agenda. This gathering aims to bolster India’s global standing in the defence and aerospace industries by facilitating meaningful dialogue and forging strategic partnerships. Alongside Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, senior officials from the Ministry of Defence, and representatives from the armed forces will also participate in the meeting.

The initiative underscores India’s commitment to enhancing international collaboration in defence and aerospace. Through such engagements, the country seeks to explore newer avenues in the global value chain, strengthen indigenisation efforts under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative, and boost its reputation as a trusted partner in these critical sectors.

A Gateway to Opportunities and Innovation

With the theme “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities,” Aero India 2025 will serve as a comprehensive platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies, products, and services. The event is expected to attract a large number of exhibitors from leading global industries, creating ample opportunities for networking and business development.

The first three days of the event will be dedicated to business, allowing professionals to explore partnerships, exchange ideas, and discuss industry trends. The last two days, February 13 and 14, will be open to the public, offering visitors a chance to witness thrilling air displays and explore advancements in aerospace technology.

Aero India is not just a trade exhibition but a visionary event that defines the future of aerospace and defence industries. By bringing together global leaders, innovators, and stakeholders, it reinforces India’s position as a key player in the international aerospace arena. The event’s multifaceted approach aims to drive innovation, enhance global partnerships, and position India as a hub for aerospace and defence excellence.

