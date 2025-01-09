Maya And Leah Tata Join Board Of Ratan Tata Institute As Trustees

Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, has appointed his daughters, Maya and Leah Tata, to the Board of Trustees of the Sir Ratan Tata Industrial Institute (SRTII).

Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, has appointed his daughters, Maya and Leah Tata, to the Board of Trustees of the Sir Ratan Tata Industrial Institute (SRTII). This institute, under the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, focuses on empowering women by creating employment opportunities.

Maya and Leah Tata will succeed outgoing trustees Arnaz Kotwal and Freddy Talati. According to The Economic Times, this marks a significant step for Noel Tata’s children, who now hold positions on the boards of all smaller Tata Trusts. However, they are yet to be inducted into the two major trusts—the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Allied Trusts, and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Allied Trusts.

Internal Rift Over Resignations

The appointments have sparked discontent among outgoing trustee Arnaz Kotwal, who claimed he was asked to resign to make way for the new appointees. In a letter to fellow trustees, Kotwal expressed his disappointment over the lack of direct communication regarding the matter.

“Since I am now in Dubai and after considerable thought, I have acceded to Burjis’s request but was very saddened that none of you reached out to speak with me directly about this matter,” Kotwal wrote.

Kotwal indicated that his resignation was prompted by requests from Burjis Taraporewala, an executive at Tata Trusts, and Mehli Mistry, a trustee and first cousin of the late Cyrus Mistry.

Leah and Maya Tata are expected to bring fresh perspectives to the SRTII’s mission of empowering women through employment initiatives. They take over from Freddy Talati, who is associated with the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), and Arnaz Kotwal, now based in Dubai and working with VFS Global.

Leadership at Tata Trusts

Noel Tata, who assumed the role of Chairman of Tata Trusts in October 2024, has three children—Leah, Maya, and Neville Tata. The new appointments are seen as part of a broader strategy to involve the next generation in the governance of the Tata Group’s philanthropic activities.

This move underscores Tata Trusts’ commitment to its founding mission of community service and empowerment. As Leah and Maya step into their roles, their contributions will likely shape the institute’s future initiatives while upholding the legacy of one of India’s most iconic philanthropic organizations.

