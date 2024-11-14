Home
Thursday, November 14, 2024
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Pandit Nehru On His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 14 paid tribute to India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, on the day of his birthday anniversary.

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Pandit Nehru On His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 14 paid tribute to India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, on the day of his birthday anniversary. Posting on the social media platform X, Modi wrote, “On his birth anniversary, I pay tribute to our former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.”

Leaders of Congress Reflect on Nehru’s Legacy

Several other senior Congress leaders also paid their tributes to Nehru, saying how his vision has indelibly impressed the very soul of India. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said Nehru’s democratic, progressive, and inclusive values represent the pillars on which India remains stable today. In his tribute, Gandhi wrote: “Respectful salutation to the father of modern India, creator of institutions, first Prime Minister of India, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his birth anniversary. Democratic, progressive, fearless, visionary, inclusive – these values ​​of ‘Jawaharlal Nehru’ are our ideals and the pillars of Hindustan and will always remain so.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Nehru’s legacy, recalling the “unprecedented contribution” that he had made to the nation. He also read out an excerpt from his influential work The Discovery of India to emphasize Nehru’s intellectual and political leadership.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader and sister of Rahul Gandhi, paid a poignant tribute to Nehru, reminding everyone of his emphasis on fearlessness and devotion to selfless public service. She posted on X: “Fear is the root of all evil in the world. Even after we received our independence after decades long struggle and after innumerable sacrifices, even then there were people who used to do the politics of scaring and misleading the innocent public. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji opposed them very strongly and told the common people, ‘Don’t fear!’ People who create fear among the public cannot be true representatives of the public. Those public servants stand in the forefront with their heads held high so that people can live without fear. Pandit Nehru always taught the public to be fearless and serve selflessly, while on the other hand, he kept the public supreme at each and every stage of nation-building. Respectful salute to the creator of modern India.

Nehru and the Making of Contemporary India Jawaharlal Nehru was born in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on November 14, 1889. His role was at the forefront of the struggle for India’s independence, and he was undoubtedly one of the most important leaders following the grant of independence in 1947. As India’s first prime minister, he greatly contributed to the political, economic, and social setup of the country. Although certainly based in modernity, science, and technology, Nehru’s vision of India was committed to democratic ideals and social justice.

Key institutions which were going to define the India of growth – among other things, the Planning Commission, the IITs, and All India Radio – were established under Nehru. His foreign policy, with an emphasis on non-alignment and international cooperation, is perhaps one of the most significant factors in shaping India’s world position today.

Significance of Children’s Day

Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday is celebrated as National Children’s Day. This decision was taken by the Indian Parliament barely after his death in 1964. This event annually honors the love Nehru had for children and genuinely believed that children played a role in building a nation. On this day, schools across the country conduct various activities such as cultural functions, sports, and exhibitions to inspire young minds and remind them of Nehru’s values.

Nehru was particularly fond of children, often referring to them as “the future of the nation.” His policies to enhance the welfare of children were clearly visible in his policy measures concerning education and healthcare. He envisioned the rising generation becoming knowledge conscious, equal, and free.

Although the United Nations had declared November 20 as Universal Children’s Day, India chose November 14 for Children’s Day to commemorate Nehru’s birthday, creating an indelible link between the statesman and India’s children.

A Day of Remembrance and Tribute

November 14 is remembered not only as a day of recalling Nehru’s service to the nation but also a day for reflection on the ideals that found form in India’s democratic foundations. Politically and socially, the Nehru legacy continues to define the Indian nation, while his dream remains a core spoke in discussions regarding progress in India. While the country celebrates this day, the name of Nehru continues to resonate in the hearts of millions, inspiring new generations to carry his torch of freedom, progress, and inclusiveness.

And it is annually remembered as Jawaharlal Nehru, whose efforts to make India modern are celebrating the efforts through various commemorative events held by either the government and educational institutions.

Read More : Chennai: Another Doctor Attacked In Govt Hospital; IMA Condemns ‘Heinous Crimes’

Filed under

Children's Day Pandit Nehru PM Modi
