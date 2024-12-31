PM Modi Praises Green Army’s Women-Led Social Change Efforts In Varanasi

In a heartwarming gesture, Nirmala Devi, a member of the “Green Army” from Deora village in Varanasi, sent a pair of slippers made by local women to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The gesture was aimed at raising awareness about the entrepreneurial efforts of the women in her village. Devi, who leads the slipper-making initiative, explained that the reason behind sending the slippers to the Prime Minister was simple: “If he wears it, then everyone will,” she said, highlighting the potential for the initiative to inspire others.

PM Modi’s Praise for Women Empowerment

Prime Minister Modi responded to Devi’s thoughtful gift with a letter of appreciation, praising her and the Green Army’s efforts in empowering women and contributing to social change. “I am delighted to learn about your slipper factory and deeply appreciate the thoughtful gift of your creation. It fills me with immense pride to see women like you leading the way and contributing to the progress of our nation and society,” Modi wrote. He shared his appreciation on X (formerly Twitter), calling the Green Army’s work “pioneering” and inspiring.

The Green Army, a group of determined women from Deora village, began their journey with the establishment of a slipper-making factory. What started as a small entrepreneurial venture soon grew into a powerful collective of women who supported and empowered each other. Devi and her team have made significant strides in improving the social fabric of their community through both economic and cultural initiatives.

In addition to their entrepreneurial success, the Green Army is known for their activism against drugs, gambling, and other social issues. Devi proudly shared that the Green Army has been successful in completely eradicating drug use and gambling in their village. Moreover, they have made strides in challenging social attitudes towards the birth of girls. “The birth of a girl child would make people mourn, but we would go with drums and celebrate the birth. Seeing this would bring them a sense of joy,” Devi added, emphasizing the cultural shift the Green Army has brought about.

Fighting Dowry Practices

The Green Army has also tackled deeply ingrained social practices, such as the demand and acceptance of dowry. Devi claimed that their efforts have led to the complete abolition of this practice in Deora, marking a significant milestone in the village’s transformation.

PM Modi’s letter served as a moment of validation for the Green Army, with Devi exclaiming, “Chaar chand lag gaye!”—expressing the pride and joy felt by the entire collective. The recognition from the Prime Minister not only reaffirmed their efforts but also encouraged them to continue their work toward social change.

Through their entrepreneurial ventures and social campaigns, the Green Army has proven that women-led initiatives can lead to powerful change, both economically and socially. Their story continues to inspire communities across India to come together and work for a brighter, more inclusive future.

