Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

PM Modi to Offer Sacred Chadar at Ajmer Sharif Dargah Amid Shiva Temple Row

On January 4, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue his annual tradition by sending a ceremonial ‘chadar’ to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan.

PM Modi to Offer Sacred Chadar at Ajmer Sharif Dargah Amid Shiva Temple Row

On January 4, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue his annual tradition by sending a ceremonial ‘chadar’ to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan. The sacred ‘chadar’ will be handed over by Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, on Modi’s behalf during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. This event is part of the yearly celebrations honoring the Sufi saint’s death anniversary. The offering of the ‘chadar’ is a symbol of respect and devotion to the revered shrine.

A Gesture of Devotion from Modi

Since becoming Prime Minister, Modi has sent a chadar to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah every year, marking his commitment to upholding the tradition. This year will be the 11th time that he has made this gesture. The practice started after he assumed office and has continued to this day. Last year, during the 812th Urs, the chadar was delivered by Union Minister Smriti Irani and Jamal Siddiqui, BJP’s minority wing chief, along with a Muslim community delegation.

The ‘chadar’ is a significant part of the annual Urs, which commemorates the death anniversary of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, a revered figure in Sufism. During the event, millions of devotees from all over the world visit the dargah to offer their respects and prayers, hoping to receive blessings from the saint.

The Symbolism of the ‘Chadar’

The ‘chadar’ is placed on the shrine of Khwaja Garib Nawaz, the revered Sufi saint, during the annual Urs. It symbolizes devotion and respect for the saint and is considered a form of worship. The act of offering the chadar is believed to bring blessings and spiritual merit to those who participate. The Ajmer Sharif Dargah is one of the most important Sufi shrines in India, and its significance extends beyond national borders, drawing people from all parts of the world.

The Ongoing Controversy Over the Dargah

This year’s Urs has been marked by an ongoing legal controversy surrounding the dargah. In November 2024, a local court in Ajmer received a petition from the Hindu Sena, a right-wing organization, claiming that the Ajmer Sharif Dargah is actually a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. The court issued a notice to three parties involved in the civil suit, prompting further discussions and legal proceedings.

In response, the Ajmer Sharif Dargah Committee, which operates under the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, filed an application to dismiss the claim. The application was submitted on December 20, 2024, to the Munsif Court in Ajmer. The court is scheduled to hear the case again on January 24, 2025.

The controversy comes at a time when the Places of Worship Act is also being debated in the Indian Supreme Court. This law prohibits the alteration of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947. A series of surveys conducted in various mosques and dargahs across the country has sparked further debate, especially regarding the alleged presence of temples beneath mosques. On December 12, 2024, the Supreme Court issued an order preventing courts across the country from accepting new suits seeking such surveys.

Also Read: Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Filed under

Ajmer Sharif Dargah PM Modi

Advertisement

Also Read

11 Injured in New York Nightclub Shooting, Marking Second Attack In The US On New Year’s Day

11 Injured in New York Nightclub Shooting, Marking Second Attack In The US On New...

Why Do Diabetic Patients Skip Retinopathy Screenings? UK Study Reveals

Why Do Diabetic Patients Skip Retinopathy Screenings? UK Study Reveals

New Footage Shows Explosive Devices In Tesla Cybertruck That Exploded Near Trump Hotel In Las Vegas

New Footage Shows Explosive Devices In Tesla Cybertruck That Exploded Near Trump Hotel In Las...

Cybertruck Played Key Role in Containing Explosion Damage, Law Enforcement Officials Report

Cybertruck Played Key Role in Containing Explosion Damage, Law Enforcement Officials Report

‘Nimisha Priya’s Fate Hangs On Blood Money Negotiation’, Kerala Nurse’s Lawyer Explains Sharia Law’s Role In Yemen’s Trial| NewsX Exclusive

‘Nimisha Priya’s Fate Hangs On Blood Money Negotiation’, Kerala Nurse’s Lawyer Explains Sharia Law’s Role...

Entertainment

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He Proposes His Lover Thea Booysen

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught Husband With A Hot Russian Model

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox