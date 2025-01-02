On January 4, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue his annual tradition by sending a ceremonial ‘chadar’ to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan. The sacred ‘chadar’ will be handed over by Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, on Modi’s behalf during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. This event is part of the yearly celebrations honoring the Sufi saint’s death anniversary. The offering of the ‘chadar’ is a symbol of respect and devotion to the revered shrine.

A Gesture of Devotion from Modi

Since becoming Prime Minister, Modi has sent a chadar to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah every year, marking his commitment to upholding the tradition. This year will be the 11th time that he has made this gesture. The practice started after he assumed office and has continued to this day. Last year, during the 812th Urs, the chadar was delivered by Union Minister Smriti Irani and Jamal Siddiqui, BJP’s minority wing chief, along with a Muslim community delegation.

The ‘chadar’ is a significant part of the annual Urs, which commemorates the death anniversary of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, a revered figure in Sufism. During the event, millions of devotees from all over the world visit the dargah to offer their respects and prayers, hoping to receive blessings from the saint.

The Symbolism of the ‘Chadar’

The ‘chadar’ is placed on the shrine of Khwaja Garib Nawaz, the revered Sufi saint, during the annual Urs. It symbolizes devotion and respect for the saint and is considered a form of worship. The act of offering the chadar is believed to bring blessings and spiritual merit to those who participate. The Ajmer Sharif Dargah is one of the most important Sufi shrines in India, and its significance extends beyond national borders, drawing people from all parts of the world.

The Ongoing Controversy Over the Dargah

This year’s Urs has been marked by an ongoing legal controversy surrounding the dargah. In November 2024, a local court in Ajmer received a petition from the Hindu Sena, a right-wing organization, claiming that the Ajmer Sharif Dargah is actually a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. The court issued a notice to three parties involved in the civil suit, prompting further discussions and legal proceedings.

In response, the Ajmer Sharif Dargah Committee, which operates under the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, filed an application to dismiss the claim. The application was submitted on December 20, 2024, to the Munsif Court in Ajmer. The court is scheduled to hear the case again on January 24, 2025.

The controversy comes at a time when the Places of Worship Act is also being debated in the Indian Supreme Court. This law prohibits the alteration of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947. A series of surveys conducted in various mosques and dargahs across the country has sparked further debate, especially regarding the alleged presence of temples beneath mosques. On December 12, 2024, the Supreme Court issued an order preventing courts across the country from accepting new suits seeking such surveys.

Also Read: Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video