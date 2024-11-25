Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an impassioned plea for constructive and meaningful discussions in the House ahead of the winter session

As the Winter Session of Parliament commenced today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an impassioned plea for constructive and meaningful discussions in the House. While emphasizing the importance of a robust parliamentary tradition, he criticized opposition leaders for creating disruptions and accused them of disrespecting democratic norms.

Speaking to the media before the session began, Mr. Modi addressed the challenges posed by opposition parties and expressed concern over the impact of their behavior on the democratic process.

“People Note Their Behavior and Punish Them”: Modi Warns Disruptive Leaders

In a pointed critique of opposition leaders, the Prime Minister said, “Those rejected by the people try to control the Parliament by creating a ruckus. People note their behavior and when the time comes, also punish them. But the painful thing is that new members do not even get a chance to speak in the House because of this.”

Mr. Modi’s comments reflect growing frustration over repeated disruptions in Parliament, which often derail meaningful debate. He linked this behavior to the repeated electoral defeats faced by the opposition, particularly the Congress, over the last decade.

He added, “Every generation should work to nourish the next generation in democratic traditions. Still, those rejected by the people ’80-90 times’ do not let discussions happen in the House.”

BJP’s Recent Election Wins Bolster Its Mandate, Says Modi

Referring to the recent Assembly election victories in Haryana and Maharashtra, Mr. Modi said the outcomes were a testament to the public’s continued trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“After the 2024 Lok Sabha election, some states got the opportunity to express their mandate. They have strengthened the 2024 Lok Sabha election mandate,” he remarked, signaling the BJP’s growing dominance in Indian politics.

In Haryana, the BJP defied expectations by securing a third consecutive term, while in Maharashtra, the party-led coalition won a sweeping majority. Mr. Modi suggested that these victories reinforce the government’s performance and credibility.

Appeal for Respect and Responsible Opposition

While acknowledging the cooperative behavior of some opposition leaders, Mr. Modi called on all parties to respect the people’s mandate and prioritize national concerns.

He noted, “India’s parliament should send the message of dedication to democracy and constitution. Behaviour in Parliament should complement India’s raised stature at the global level.”

The Prime Minister emphasized that parliamentary proceedings are not just a reflection of internal governance but also a representation of India’s values on the global stage.

Modi Ensures a Comprehensive Winter Session

The Winter Session, scheduled to run until December 20, carries a packed agenda, including debates on key legislative proposals and pressing national issues. However, with tensions simmering between the government and opposition, the possibility of disruptions looms large.

In his concluding remarks, Mr. Modi urged Parliament to function as a model of democracy for future generations. “Comprehensive discussions in the House will not only address national concerns but also honor the sacrifices of those who built our democracy,” he stated.

Modi Presses On Significance of a Functioning Parliament

As the session gets underway, Mr. Modi’s appeal sets the stage for critical discussions, with an underlying call for unity and respect for democratic processes. His remarks underline the importance of fostering a culture of debate that transcends political rivalries, ensuring that India’s Parliament serves as a beacon of democracy and progress.

“Let this session be a testament to our collective dedication to the people and the constitution,” he concluded, urging lawmakers to rise above partisanship for the greater good.