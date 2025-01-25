Home
Republic Day 2025: Did You Know These Fascinating Facts About India’s Constitution?

While the grand parade in New Delhi takes center stage, the day also marks the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950.

Republic Day 2025: Did You Know These Fascinating Facts About India’s Constitution?


As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day on January 26, the nation reflects on the monumental day in 1950 when India officially adopted its Constitution and became a republic. While the grand parade in New Delhi steals the spotlight, this day serves as a reminder of the remarkable journey that led India to embrace democracy and governance through its Constitution. Here are ten fascinating facts about the Constitution of India that make this day even more significant.

The Historic Significance Of January 26

Though India gained independence on August 15, 1947, January 26 holds a unique importance. On this day in 1950, India became a fully Sovereign, Democratic Republic by adopting the Constitution. It was also the day when India ceased being a British Dominion and stepped into its new identity as a republic.

A Vision from the Past

The idea of a Constituent Assembly was first suggested by political thinker Manabendra Nath Roy in 1934. His proposal became a formal demand by the Indian National Congress in 1935, setting the stage for the drafting of the Constitution.

Handwritten With Care

The Constitution of India wasn’t printed or typed but was carefully handwritten by Prem Behari Narain Raizada in both Hindi and English. Each page was meticulously crafted, reflecting the grandeur of the document.

Artistic Touch

Shantiniketan artists, including the renowned Nandalal Bose and Beohar Rammanohar Sinha, adorned every page of the Constitution with artistic decorations. Their work added a visual dimension to the legal document, symbolizing India’s rich cultural heritage.

The Longest Constitution In The World

At 117,369 words, the Indian Constitution is the longest written Constitution in the world. To put it in perspective, the Constitution of Monaco is a mere 3,814 words long, highlighting the depth and detail embedded in India’s foundational document.

Preservation For The Future

The original copies of the Constitution are preserved in helium-filled cases in the Library of the Parliament of India, ensuring that they remain intact and safeguarded for future generations to study and admire.

The Cost Of Creation

The drafting and publication of the Constitution came at a cost of Rs 64 lakh, a significant sum at the time, reflecting the immense effort and resources dedicated to shaping the country’s legal framework.

A Lengthy Journey To Completion

It took a dedicated 2 years, 11 months, and 18 days to complete the final draft of the Constitution. This long and painstaking process was a collective effort of the Constituent Assembly, which meticulously debated every clause and provision.

Over 2,000 Amendments Before Adoption

Before the Constitution was finally adopted, the first draft underwent more than 2,000 amendments. This thorough revision process ensured that the document was as inclusive and comprehensive as possible, catering to the diverse needs of a newly independent nation.

Expanding Over Time

When the Constitution was initially adopted, it contained 395 Articles. By 2021, this had grown to 470 Articles, divided into 25 Parts, 12 Schedules, and five Appendices, demonstrating how the Constitution has evolved over the years to meet the changing needs of India.

