Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

President Droupadi Murmu Approves Gallantry Awards For 93 Armed Forces Personnel

On the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu approved gallantry awards for 93 armed forces and central armed police personnel, including two Kirti Chakras and 14 Shaurya Chakras, recognizing their exceptional bravery and service to the nation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
President Droupadi Murmu Approves Gallantry Awards For 93 Armed Forces Personnel


On the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu approved gallantry awards for 93 armed forces and central armed police personnel, including two Kirti Chakras and 14 Shaurya Chakras, recognizing their exceptional bravery and service to the nation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kirti Chakra Awards

The Kirti Chakra, India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award, was conferred on Major Manjit of 22 Rashtriya Rifles and posthumously to Naik Dilwar Khan of 28 Rashtriya Rifles for their exemplary courage in action.

Shaurya Chakra Recipients

Fourteen personnel were awarded the Shaurya Chakra, with three receiving the honor posthumously. Among the awardees are:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Major Ashish Dahiya (50 Rashtriya Rifles)
  • Major Kunal (1 Rashtriya Rifles)
  • Major Satender Dhankar (4 Rashtriya Rifles)
  • Captain Deepak Singh (48 Rashtriya Rifles, Posthumous)
  • Assistant Commandant Eshenthung Kikon (4 Assam Rifles)
  • Subedar Vikas Tomar (1 Para)
  • Subedar Mohan Ram (20 JAT Regiment)
  • Havildar Rohit Kumar Dogra (Posthumous)
  • Havildar Prakash Tamang (32 Rashtriya Rifles)
  • Flight Lieutenant Aman Singh Hans
  • Corporal Dabhi Sanjay Hiffabai Essa
  • Vijayan Kutty G (Posthumous)
  • Vikrant Kumar (Deputy Commandant, CRPF)
  • Jeffrey Hmingchullo (Inspector, CRPF)

Additional Recognitions

The Ministry of Defence also announced a total of 305 decorations for armed forces and other personnel, highlighting their dedication and service to the country. These include:

  • 30 Param Vishisht Seva Medals
  • 5 Uttam Yudh Seva Medals
  • 57 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals
  • 10 Yudh Seva Medals
  • 43 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty)
  • 8 Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty)
  • 15 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty)
  • 4 Bar to Vishisht Seva Medals
  • 132 Vishisht Seva Medals

The defense ministry stated that these awards also included 66 Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven of which were awarded posthumously, along with two Nao Sena Medals and eight Vayu Sena Medals for gallantry.

Also Read: Who Is Harvinder Singh? Para-Archery Trailblazer Awarded With Padma Shri 2025

Filed under

93 Armed Forces Personnel Gallantry Awards

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

VIDEO: Fan Breaches Security to Meet Rohit Sharma During Ranjhi Trophy Match, Here’s What Rohit Did

VIDEO: Fan Breaches Security to Meet Rohit Sharma During Ranjhi Trophy Match, Here’s What Rohit...

Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?

Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

Indian Book Publishers File Complaint Against OpenAI In New Delhi Over Usage Of Copyrighted Content

Indian Book Publishers File Complaint Against OpenAI In New Delhi Over Usage Of Copyrighted Content

Who Is Harvinder Singh? Para-Archery Trailblazer Awarded With Padma Shri 2025

Who Is Harvinder Singh? Para-Archery Trailblazer Awarded With Padma Shri 2025

Entertainment

Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?

Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

Shahid Kapoor Agrees With Imtiaz Ali, Says Geet And Aditya from Jab We Met Would Likely Get Divorced 18 Years Later

Shahid Kapoor Agrees With Imtiaz Ali, Says Geet And Aditya from Jab We Met Would

IIFA Marks 25 Years Of Cinema Magic With Star-Studded Silver Jubilee Celebration

IIFA Marks 25 Years Of Cinema Magic With Star-Studded Silver Jubilee Celebration

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox