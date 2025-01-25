President Droupadi Murmu Approves Gallantry Awards For 93 Armed Forces Personnel

On the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu approved gallantry awards for 93 armed forces and central armed police personnel, including two Kirti Chakras and 14 Shaurya Chakras, recognizing their exceptional bravery and service to the nation.

Kirti Chakra Awards

The Kirti Chakra, India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award, was conferred on Major Manjit of 22 Rashtriya Rifles and posthumously to Naik Dilwar Khan of 28 Rashtriya Rifles for their exemplary courage in action.

Shaurya Chakra Recipients

Fourteen personnel were awarded the Shaurya Chakra, with three receiving the honor posthumously. Among the awardees are:

Major Ashish Dahiya (50 Rashtriya Rifles)

Major Kunal (1 Rashtriya Rifles)

Major Satender Dhankar (4 Rashtriya Rifles)

Captain Deepak Singh (48 Rashtriya Rifles, Posthumous)

Assistant Commandant Eshenthung Kikon (4 Assam Rifles)

Subedar Vikas Tomar (1 Para)

Subedar Mohan Ram (20 JAT Regiment)

Havildar Rohit Kumar Dogra (Posthumous)

Havildar Prakash Tamang (32 Rashtriya Rifles)

Flight Lieutenant Aman Singh Hans

Corporal Dabhi Sanjay Hiffabai Essa

Vijayan Kutty G (Posthumous)

Vikrant Kumar (Deputy Commandant, CRPF)

Jeffrey Hmingchullo (Inspector, CRPF)

Additional Recognitions

The Ministry of Defence also announced a total of 305 decorations for armed forces and other personnel, highlighting their dedication and service to the country. These include:

30 Param Vishisht Seva Medals

5 Uttam Yudh Seva Medals

57 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals

10 Yudh Seva Medals

43 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty)

8 Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty)

15 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty)

4 Bar to Vishisht Seva Medals

132 Vishisht Seva Medals

The defense ministry stated that these awards also included 66 Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven of which were awarded posthumously, along with two Nao Sena Medals and eight Vayu Sena Medals for gallantry.

