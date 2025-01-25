Who Is Harvinder Singh? Para-Archery Trailblazer Awarded With Padma Shri 2025

Para-archer Harvinder Singh, the first Indian to win a Paralympic gold medal in archery, has been recognized with the prestigious Padma Shri award. The announcement was made on Saturday, a day before Republic Day

Para-archer Harvinder Singh, the first Indian to win a Paralympic gold medal in archery, has been recognized with the prestigious Padma Shri award. The announcement was made on Saturday, a day before Republic Day, celebrating his extraordinary achievements and contribution to Indian sports.

India showcased a remarkable performance in the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, bagging six medals in the former and an impressive 29 medals in the latter, including seven golds and nine silvers. Harvinder Singh stood out by making history as the first Indian archer to claim a gold medal at the Paralympics. The 33-year-old triumphed in a commanding 6-0 victory against Poland’s Lukasz Ciszek in the final, cementing his legacy.

Who Is Harvinder Singh?

Hailing from Ajit Nagar village in Haryana’s Kaithal district, Harvinder Singh comes from a farming family. His journey is one of resilience and determination. At just 18 months old, he contracted dengue and suffered adverse reactions to treatment, resulting in the loss of function in his legs.

Despite these challenges, Harvinder discovered his passion for archery after being inspired by the London Paralympics in 2012. Guided by his coach, he made his debut at the Para Archery World Championship in 2017, where he secured a 7th-place finish. In 2018, he struck gold at the Jakarta Asian Para Games.

Harvinder’s crowning achievement came at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, where he became India’s first-ever Paralympic medalist in archery, winning bronze. He continued his upward trajectory by clinching gold at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, elevating India’s stature in the global archery arena.

Padma Shri Awards: Highest Civilian Award

The Padma Awards are among India’s highest civilian honors, presented annually on the eve of Republic Day. They recognize exceptional contributions in various fields, including arts, sports, literature, social work, and public service.

