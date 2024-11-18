Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Senior BJP Leader Samir Dey Passes Away At 67: Odisha Mourns A Political Stalwart

The veteran politician had been battling a severe lung infection and pneumonia. He had been in the intensive care unit (ICU) for two weeks after his health deteriorated.

Senior BJP Leader Samir Dey Passes Away At 67: Odisha Mourns A Political Stalwart

Senior BJP leader and former Odisha minister Samir Dey, aged 67, passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Cuttack. The veteran politician had been battling a severe lung infection and pneumonia. He had been in the intensive care unit (ICU) for two weeks after his health deteriorated.

Dey, a prominent figure in Odisha politics and a pillar of the BJP in the state, represented the Cuttack Assembly constituency three times between 1995 and 2004. He also served as a minister in the coalition government of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and BJP from 2000 to 2009, holding key portfolios such as Housing and Urban Development (2000–2004) and Higher Education (2004–2009).

Tributes Pour In for a Beloved Leader

Condolences have poured in from political leaders across party lines, reflecting Dey’s immense contributions to Odisha’s development and his enduring legacy.

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das stated, “Dey will be remembered for his work for the well-being of the people in the state.”

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep sorrow, highlighting Dey’s approachable nature and dedication to public service. “Known for his friendly and approachable nature, Dey had committed his life to public service and the betterment of Odisha. He worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP organization in Cuttack and across the state. His demise marks the end of an era in Odisha politics,” Majhi said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singhdeo and Pravati Parida, and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also conveyed their heartfelt condolences.

Cremation with State Honours

Dey’s last rites will be conducted with full state honours, as announced by Chief Minister Majhi. The CM had recently visited Dey during a trip to Cuttack for the Bali Jatra festival, where he inquired about the leader’s health.

A Legacy of Public Service

Samir Dey leaves behind a rich legacy of dedication and leadership. Known for his unwavering commitment to his constituents and the BJP’s growth in Odisha, he earned respect and admiration from colleagues and citizens alike.

His death marks a profound loss for Odisha’s political sphere, closing a significant chapter in the state’s history.

ALSO READ: NIA Takes Over Key Manipur Violence Cases Amid Growing Unrest

Filed under

BJP leader Samir Dey Former Odisha minister Samir Dey lung infection Odisha BJP leader Odisha political news Samir Dey passes away
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

Entertainment

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should ….’

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star Cast Here

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox