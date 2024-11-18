Senior BJP Leader Samir Dey Passes Away At 67: Odisha Mourns A Political Stalwart

The veteran politician had been battling a severe lung infection and pneumonia. He had been in the intensive care unit (ICU) for two weeks after his health deteriorated.

Senior BJP leader and former Odisha minister Samir Dey, aged 67, passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Cuttack. The veteran politician had been battling a severe lung infection and pneumonia. He had been in the intensive care unit (ICU) for two weeks after his health deteriorated.

Dey, a prominent figure in Odisha politics and a pillar of the BJP in the state, represented the Cuttack Assembly constituency three times between 1995 and 2004. He also served as a minister in the coalition government of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and BJP from 2000 to 2009, holding key portfolios such as Housing and Urban Development (2000–2004) and Higher Education (2004–2009).

Tributes Pour In for a Beloved Leader

Condolences have poured in from political leaders across party lines, reflecting Dey’s immense contributions to Odisha’s development and his enduring legacy.

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das stated, “Dey will be remembered for his work for the well-being of the people in the state.”

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep sorrow, highlighting Dey’s approachable nature and dedication to public service. “Known for his friendly and approachable nature, Dey had committed his life to public service and the betterment of Odisha. He worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP organization in Cuttack and across the state. His demise marks the end of an era in Odisha politics,” Majhi said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singhdeo and Pravati Parida, and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also conveyed their heartfelt condolences.

Cremation with State Honours

Dey’s last rites will be conducted with full state honours, as announced by Chief Minister Majhi. The CM had recently visited Dey during a trip to Cuttack for the Bali Jatra festival, where he inquired about the leader’s health.

A Legacy of Public Service

Samir Dey leaves behind a rich legacy of dedication and leadership. Known for his unwavering commitment to his constituents and the BJP’s growth in Odisha, he earned respect and admiration from colleagues and citizens alike.

His death marks a profound loss for Odisha’s political sphere, closing a significant chapter in the state’s history.

