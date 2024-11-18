NIA Takes Over Key Manipur Violence Cases Amid Growing Unrest

The cases under the NIA's investigation include a violent gun battle between the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Kuki militants in the Jiribam area, which left at least 10 Kuki militants dead. (Read more below)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken charge of investigating three significant cases related to the ongoing violence in Manipur, which has led to tragic loss of life and widespread disruption of public order. This move follows a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), highlighting the severity of the situation in the state.

The cases under the NIA’s investigation include a violent gun battle between the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Kuki militants in the Jiribam area, which left at least 10 Kuki militants dead. Another case involves the kidnapping and subsequent murder of six people in the same region, which has also been handed over to the NIA for further probe. These incidents are part of a broader surge in violence that has rocked the hilly state in recent months.

The MHA’s decision to transfer the cases from the Manipur Police to the NIA is a response to the escalating instability. The violence, primarily between armed groups from the Kuki-Zo-Hmar and Meitei communities, has contributed to growing fatalities and the disruption of peace in the region. In an official statement on November 16, the MHA emphasized that the NIA’s involvement would ensure a more effective and thorough investigation into these critical cases.

To restore order, security forces have been given strict orders to take decisive action against anyone involved in violent and disruptive activities. The MHA also urged the public to remain calm, avoid falling for rumors, and cooperate with the security forces to maintain law and order in Manipur.

In light of the persistent violence, the Ministry has also moved to bolster security by deploying an additional 2,000 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, with the possibility of sending more if necessary. Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting on Sunday with senior officials in the national capital to assess the deteriorating situation in Manipur and is scheduled to lead another review meeting to discuss further actions.

This marked shift in investigation and the deployment of additional forces underscores the government’s commitment to restoring peace in the state and addressing the underlying issues fueling the ongoing conflict.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Elections: Voters Shift Focus From Party Loyalty To Local Candidates