Shocking! Andhra Woman Finds Unknown Man’s Body And Ransom Letter After Opening Parcel

In a shocking incident in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari, a woman opened a parcel containing an unidentified man's body and a ransom letter demanding ₹1.3 crore. Police are investigating the case, with efforts to trace the parcel's sender and identify the deceased.

The woman, identified as Naga Tulsi, initially believed the parcel contained items promised to her by a charitable organization. Instead, the package contained the lifeless body of a man, believed to be around 45 years old, along with a note demanding ₹1.3 crore as ransom.

The authorities said that the dead person seemed to have been lying for four to five days in the parcel. The police were immediately informed by Tulsi and her family, who then sent a team to the spot and took away the body to the government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Kshatriya Seva Samithi Connection

It had a connection to the history with Tulsi and Kshatriya Seva Samithi. Kshatriya Seva Samithi was a social service wing that would provide service for needy people. Tulsi had approached this group asking them for aid in completing the construction of her house. The first lot was a box of tiles, followed by an assurance of more materials including lights, fans, and switches as electric appliances.

This last, she said was on Thursday, where Tulsi began receiving a WhatsApp message insisting that the items were about to be dispatched. Ssoon after this, the packet was delivered to her address. She was shocked in opening the package to meet a body instead of home appliances.

Ransom Note Inside Parcel

Inside the parcel, Tulsi also found a threatening ransom note demanding ₹1.3 crore and warning her family of dire consequences if the demand was not met. The gruesome nature of the case has prompted an intensive investigation.

The police officials also called West Godavari District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi to supervise the inquiry. They were further probing in order to ascertain who has brought that package to his doorstep and made summonings of representatives from the Kshatriya Seva Samithi to clarify their statements regarding that encounter.

In light of the current investigation, the police are cross-checking the entire scenario of delivery of that parcel and the shocking content it contained.

