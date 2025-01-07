The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Asaram, a self-proclaimed spiritual leader who was convicted in a 2013 rape case.

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Asaram, a self-proclaimed spiritual leader who was convicted in a 2013 rape case. The decision, announced on Tuesday, allows him temporary release from incarceration on medical grounds. The 82-year-old, who is currently serving a life sentence in Jodhpur Central Jail, has been undergoing medical treatment in Pune. This temporary relief is set to last until March 31. However, the court imposed strict conditions on his release, notably barring him from meeting with his followers during this period.

The Case Against Asaram Bapu

Asaram Bapu, who had been serving a life sentence at Jodhpur Central Jail since his conviction in 2018, had filed a request for release on medical grounds. The charges against him stem from the sexual assault of a teenage girl in August 2013.

The victim, a teenager studying at Asaram’s ashram in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, claimed that Asaram summoned her to his ashram in Manai, Jodhpur, where he sexually assaulted her on the night of August 15, 2013.

The police filed the chargesheet in November 2013, and Asaram, along with four co-accused individuals, faced multiple charges under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Juvenile Justice Act, and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Conviction and Sentencing of Asaram Bapu

In 2018, a Jodhpur court convicted Asaram Bapu and sentenced him to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of the sexual assault. Despite his conviction, Asaram retained a significant following, many of whom continued to rally for his release and dispute the charges.

The Supreme Court’s decision to grant interim bail on medical grounds was based on Asaram’s health concerns. However, the court was firm in imposing the condition that Asaram is not allowed to meet his followers during this period. The Supreme Court’s directive aims to prevent any potential attempts to stir up unrest or influence his supporters during the interim release.

Legal and Public Reactions

Asaram’s conviction and the subsequent legal proceedings have attracted widespread attention. The case highlighted the issue of sexual abuse in religious institutions and raised concerns about the power dynamics between spiritual leaders and their followers.

While some of Asaram’s supporters continue to believe in his innocence, the ruling has sparked debate about the influence of such figures and their potential impact on vulnerable individuals. The bail conditions indicate the judiciary’s cautious approach to balancing medical concerns with the need to maintain public order and ensure accountability for criminal actions.

