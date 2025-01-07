Health authorities in Nagpur have identified two suspected cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in children, sparking nationwide attention amid recent reports of the virus in India.

Health authorities in Nagpur have identified two suspected cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in children, sparking nationwide attention amid recent reports of the virus in India. A 13-year-old and a 7-year-old have tested positive for HMPV at a private hospital in Nagpur, according to Deputy Director of Health Shashikant Shambharkar.

Suspected Cases of HMPV in Nagpur

Shashikant Shambharkar confirmed the findings, stating, “Two suspected HMPV patients have been found in Nagpur. One of these patients is 7 years old, and the other is 13 years old.”

The initial tests for the two children were conducted at a private hospital and returned positive results. Both patients received treatment and have since been discharged. However, their medical records are being sent to AIIMS Nagpur for further examination to confirm the diagnosis.

“It was only suspected, and the details were released by a private lab; no confirmation from an ICMR-associated lab.” Samples have been collected and sent to AIIMS virology. Both the patients have recovered and have been discharged,” the Nagpur Collector clarified.

HMPV Cases Reported Across India

The discovery of the suspected cases in Nagpur comes as India has already reported three confirmed cases of HMPV in other parts of the country. Two cases were identified in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and one in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. These cases were detected through ongoing national surveillance efforts aimed at monitoring respiratory illnesses.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed the findings, emphasizing that these cases were part of standard monitoring procedures.

Health Minister Assures Public of No Immediate Threat

Union Health Minister JP Nadda addressed concerns on Monday, reassuring the public that there is no cause for alarm. In a video statement, Nadda emphasized that HMPV, first identified in 2001, is not a new virus and does not pose a novel threat.

“Health experts have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001. HMPV spreads through the air and can affect people of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and early spring months,” Nadda explained.

Government’s Vigilance and Preparedness for HMPV

The Union Health Ministry, alongside the ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), is actively monitoring the situation. The government has implemented robust surveillance networks to ensure rapid response to any emerging health concerns.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) has taken cognizance of the situation and will share its report with us shortly. The country’s data for respiratory viruses available with ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program has been reviewed, and no surge in any common respiratory viral pathogens has been observed in India,” Nadda said.

Additionally, a joint monitoring group meeting, chaired by the Director General for Health Services, was held on January 4 to review the situation and ensure preparedness.

What is HMPV?

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that can affect people of all ages. It spreads through the air, particularly during the colder months of winter and early spring. While HMPV is associated with respiratory illnesses, health experts have clarified that there has been no unusual surge in cases within India.

No Need for Panic, Authorities Say

The government continues to monitor the situation closely, reassuring the public that there is no immediate cause for concern. With comprehensive health systems and vigilant surveillance networks in place, India is well-prepared to handle any potential challenges related to HMPV or other respiratory viruses.

As Shambharkar stated, “There is no reason to worry. We are closely monitoring the situation.”

Also Read: BJP’s Parvesh Verma Calls for Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence ‘Sheesh Mahal’ To Be ‘Declared A Tourist Spot’