Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, January 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

BJP’s Parvesh Verma Calls for Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence ‘Sheesh Mahal’ To Be ‘Declared A Tourist Spot’

BJP’s Parvesh Verma accused Arvind Kejriwal of misusing public funds to construct his official residence, dubbed "Sheesh Mahal."

BJP’s Parvesh Verma Calls for Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence ‘Sheesh Mahal’ To Be ‘Declared A Tourist Spot’

Ahead of Delhi Elections 2025, In a high-stake New Delhi Assembly constituency, BJP has fielded Parvesh Verma, against high profile candidates including AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit.

Parvesh Verma is himself late Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma.

Parvesh’s Attack On Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

On Sunday, Parvesh Verma launched a scathing attack on AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of misusing public funds to construct his official residence, dubbed “Sheesh Mahal.”

He demanded that the residence be opened to the public and declared a tourist spot.

Speaking to ANI, Verma stated, “Sheesh Mahal should be declared a tourist spot. The people of Delhi should know how the person who looted, betrayed, and sold their dreams used public funds to build this extravagant residence. I want the people of Delhi to see the reality of Arvind Kejriwal, who is a mahathug (master conman).”

Verma claimed that the residence, built during Kejriwal’s tenure, has become a symbol of alleged extravagance and misuse of taxpayers’ money. He also wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, urging her to allow public access to the residence from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, stating that it would promote transparency and trust between the government and citizens.

“The public wishes to understand what the place looks like where their elected representative spent his tenure. This will fulfill public expectations and ensure transparency,” Verma added.

BJP’s Strategy against AAP in Delhi

The BJP is looking to improve its performance in Delhi, having won just eight out of 70 seats in the 2020 Assembly elections, compared to AAP’s landslide victory of 62 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also targeted the AAP government during a rally on Sunday, accusing it of wasting public resources. Referring to the ‘Sheesh Mahal,’

PM Modi said, “When the people of Delhi were struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic, the AAP government was focused on constructing this extravagant residence.” He urged voters to dislodge the AAP government in the upcoming elections, adding, “The AAP-da (disaster) government has wasted 10 years of Delhi’s development.”

Arvind Kejriwal says  ‘PM uses Speeches to abuse AAP’

In response, Arvind Kejriwal hit back at Modi, accusing him of using most of his speech to attack the AAP government. “Today, the PM spoke for 38 minutes, out of which 29 minutes were used for abusing AAP and the people of Delhi. It felt bad listening to it,” Kejriwal said.

Congress Looks to Revive

Meanwhile, Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit in the New Delhi constituency, aiming to regain its lost ground in Delhi politics. Once the dominant party in the capital, Congress failed to win any seats in the last two Assembly elections.

ALSO READ: BJP Leader Ramesh Bidhuri Lands In Controversy Again, Says ‘Atishi Changed Her Father’

Filed under

delhi elections 2025 Parvesh Verma

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

India Tops Global List Of Doping Cases, Olympic Star Neeraj Chopra Says, ‘If We Fix It, Sports Will Grow’

India Tops Global List Of Doping Cases, Olympic Star Neeraj Chopra Says, ‘If We Fix...

Challenges and Changing Ambitions in the Arctic ‘Cold Rush’

Challenges and Changing Ambitions in the Arctic ‘Cold Rush’

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Amazon To Release The Documentary Of Incoming US First Lady Melania Trump

Amazon To Release The Documentary Of Incoming US First Lady Melania Trump

Prashant Kishor Detained From Hunger Strike In Patna

Prashant Kishor Detained From Hunger Strike In Patna

Entertainment

Amid Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree’s Divorce Rumors, Know Her Net Worth

Amid Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree’s Divorce Rumors, Know Her Net Worth

Timothée Chalamet Avoids Questions About Kylie Jenner And Their Relationship Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Fans Say, ‘I’m Cryingggg’

Timothée Chalamet Avoids Questions About Kylie Jenner And Their Relationship Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Fans Say,

Instagram Influencer Ankush Bahuguna Was Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 40 Hours: Here’s What Happened

Instagram Influencer Ankush Bahuguna Was Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 40 Hours: Here’s What Happened

‘It felt like I was watching Sridevi’: Amir Khan Praises Actors In Loveyapa

‘It felt like I was watching Sridevi’: Amir Khan Praises Actors In Loveyapa

Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads India’s First Airstrike In An Epic Patriotic Drama

Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads India’s First Airstrike In An Epic Patriotic Drama

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox