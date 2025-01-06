BJP’s Parvesh Verma Calls for Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence ‘Sheesh Mahal’ To Be ‘Declared A Tourist Spot’

Ahead of Delhi Elections 2025, In a high-stake New Delhi Assembly constituency, BJP has fielded Parvesh Verma, against high profile candidates including AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit.

Parvesh Verma is himself late Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma.

Parvesh’s Attack On Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

On Sunday, Parvesh Verma launched a scathing attack on AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of misusing public funds to construct his official residence, dubbed “Sheesh Mahal.”

He demanded that the residence be opened to the public and declared a tourist spot.

Speaking to ANI, Verma stated, “Sheesh Mahal should be declared a tourist spot. The people of Delhi should know how the person who looted, betrayed, and sold their dreams used public funds to build this extravagant residence. I want the people of Delhi to see the reality of Arvind Kejriwal, who is a mahathug (master conman).”

Verma claimed that the residence, built during Kejriwal’s tenure, has become a symbol of alleged extravagance and misuse of taxpayers’ money. He also wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, urging her to allow public access to the residence from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, stating that it would promote transparency and trust between the government and citizens.

“The public wishes to understand what the place looks like where their elected representative spent his tenure. This will fulfill public expectations and ensure transparency,” Verma added.

BJP’s Strategy against AAP in Delhi

The BJP is looking to improve its performance in Delhi, having won just eight out of 70 seats in the 2020 Assembly elections, compared to AAP’s landslide victory of 62 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also targeted the AAP government during a rally on Sunday, accusing it of wasting public resources. Referring to the ‘Sheesh Mahal,’

PM Modi said, “When the people of Delhi were struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic, the AAP government was focused on constructing this extravagant residence.” He urged voters to dislodge the AAP government in the upcoming elections, adding, “The AAP-da (disaster) government has wasted 10 years of Delhi’s development.”

Arvind Kejriwal says ‘PM uses Speeches to abuse AAP’

In response, Arvind Kejriwal hit back at Modi, accusing him of using most of his speech to attack the AAP government. “Today, the PM spoke for 38 minutes, out of which 29 minutes were used for abusing AAP and the people of Delhi. It felt bad listening to it,” Kejriwal said.

Congress Looks to Revive

Meanwhile, Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit in the New Delhi constituency, aiming to regain its lost ground in Delhi politics. Once the dominant party in the capital, Congress failed to win any seats in the last two Assembly elections.

