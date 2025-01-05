Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

BJP Leader Ramesh Bidhuri Lands In Controversy Again, Says ‘Atishi Changed Her Father’

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri, known for his contentious statements, has stirred another political storm with his remarks on AAP leader Atishi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

BJP Leader Ramesh Bidhuri Lands In Controversy Again, Says ‘Atishi Changed Her Father’

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri, known for his contentious statements, has stirred another political storm with his remarks on AAP leader Atishi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Speaking at a public gathering in Delhi, Bidhuri accused Atishi of “changing her father” and questioned her integrity.

“This Marlena [Atishi] became Singh. She changed her name. Arvind Kejriwal swore on his children not to align with the corrupt Congress. Marlena changed her father. This reflects the character of the Aam Aadmi Party,” Bidhuri said.

He also alleged that Atishi’s parents had submitted a mercy petition for terrorist Afzal Guru, convicted in the 2001 Parliament attack case. “Do the people of Delhi want leaders who sought a pardon for a terrorist responsible for killing our brave soldiers?” he asked.

Arvind Kejriwal slammed BJP, said, “BJP leaders have crossed all limits of shamelessness. BJP leaders are abusing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi ji.”

Kejriwal and AAP Respond

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal condemned Bidhuri’s remarks, accusing BJP leaders of crossing “all limits of shamelessness.” Kejriwal emphasized that Delhi’s voters, particularly women, would not tolerate such comments.

“BJP leaders are abusing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi ji. The women of Delhi will take revenge for this insult,” Kejriwal stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar also criticized Bidhuri, saying his comments reflected a disrespectful attitude toward women.

Sexist Comments About Priyanka Gandhi’s Appearance

Bidhuri drew further backlash with a comment comparing roads in Kalkaji to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s cheeks. Referring to a similar statement made by Lalu Prasad Yadav about Hema Malini years ago, Bidhuri said:

“We will make roads in Kalkaji like Priyanka Gandhi’s cheeks. Lalu couldn’t deliver on his promise, but we will.”

The remark was widely condemned as sexist, prompting Congress candidate Alka Lamba to demand an apology and announce plans for protests.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate labeled the BJP “anti-women” and challenged party leaders, including PM Modi and JP Nadda, to address Bidhuri’s behavior.

Bidhuri’s Apology and Defense

Facing mounting criticism, Bidhuri expressed regret for his remarks, stating, “If anyone is hurt by my words, I express regret and take them back.” However, he initially defended his comments, claiming they were made in response to Lalu Yadav’s past remarks and questioning Congress’s silence on the matter.

Previous Controversies

Bidhuri’s controversial statements are not new. During a Lok Sabha session, he had referred to Opposition MP Danish Ali as a “militant and terrorist,” drawing widespread criticism from opposition parties.

Bidhuri’s recent remarks have reignited debates about political rhetoric and its impact on public discourse. Critics argue that such comments distract from substantive issues, while supporters claim they expose alleged hypocrisy in rival parties.

Also Read: AAPda Won’t Be Tolerated:’ PM Modi Accuses AAP Government Of Pushing Delhi Into Crisis

Filed under

atishi BJP Leader Ramesh Bidhiri

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

‘It felt like I was watching Sridevi’: Amir Khan Praises Actors In Loveyapa

‘It felt like I was watching Sridevi’: Amir Khan Praises Actors In Loveyapa

Tokyo Restaurateurs Pay $1.3 Million For Bluefin Tuna As Big As ‘Motorbike’ At New Year Auction

Tokyo Restaurateurs Pay $1.3 Million For Bluefin Tuna As Big As ‘Motorbike’ At New Year...

Shigemi Fukahori, Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Survivor And Peace Campaigner, Dies At 93

Shigemi Fukahori, Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Survivor And Peace Campaigner, Dies At 93

The Chinese Shopping Brand Re- Entering Indian Market which Is A Headache To Zara And H&M

The Chinese Shopping Brand Re- Entering Indian Market which Is A Headache To Zara And...

Congestion Pricing Rolls Out In New York City: A Landmark Move To Tackle Traffic Woes

Congestion Pricing Rolls Out In New York City: A Landmark Move To Tackle Traffic Woes

Entertainment

‘It felt like I was watching Sridevi’: Amir Khan Praises Actors In Loveyapa

‘It felt like I was watching Sridevi’: Amir Khan Praises Actors In Loveyapa

Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads India’s First Airstrike In An Epic Patriotic Drama

Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads India’s First Airstrike In An Epic Patriotic Drama

BTS’ V In Squid Game Season 3? Fans Speculate After Cast Rumors Spark Buzz

BTS’ V In Squid Game Season 3? Fans Speculate After Cast Rumors Spark Buzz

Will This Hollywood A-Lister Play Trickshot In Hawkeye Season 2? Everything You Need To Know

Will This Hollywood A-Lister Play Trickshot In Hawkeye Season 2? Everything You Need To Know

Aubrey Plaza And Jeff Baena Full Relationship Timeline As LA Medical Examiner Reveals Death Cause

Aubrey Plaza And Jeff Baena Full Relationship Timeline As LA Medical Examiner Reveals Death Cause

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox