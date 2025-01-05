BJP Leader Ramesh Bidhuri Lands In Controversy Again, Says ‘Atishi Changed Her Father’

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri, known for his contentious statements, has stirred another political storm with his remarks on AAP leader Atishi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri, known for his contentious statements, has stirred another political storm with his remarks on AAP leader Atishi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Speaking at a public gathering in Delhi, Bidhuri accused Atishi of “changing her father” and questioned her integrity.

“This Marlena [Atishi] became Singh. She changed her name. Arvind Kejriwal swore on his children not to align with the corrupt Congress. Marlena changed her father. This reflects the character of the Aam Aadmi Party,” Bidhuri said.

He also alleged that Atishi’s parents had submitted a mercy petition for terrorist Afzal Guru, convicted in the 2001 Parliament attack case. “Do the people of Delhi want leaders who sought a pardon for a terrorist responsible for killing our brave soldiers?” he asked.

Arvind Kejriwal slammed BJP, said, “BJP leaders have crossed all limits of shamelessness. BJP leaders are abusing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi ji.”

बीजेपी के नेताओं ने बेशर्मी की सारी हदें पार कर दी। बीजेपी के नेता दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री आतिशी जी को गंदी-गंदी गालियाँ दे रहे हैं। एक महिला मुख्यमंत्री का अपमान दिल्ली की जनता सहन नहीं करेगी। दिल्ली की सभी महिलाएँ इसका बदला लेंगी। pic.twitter.com/MlajIFzU4J — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 5, 2025

Kejriwal and AAP Respond

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal condemned Bidhuri’s remarks, accusing BJP leaders of crossing “all limits of shamelessness.” Kejriwal emphasized that Delhi’s voters, particularly women, would not tolerate such comments.

“BJP leaders are abusing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi ji. The women of Delhi will take revenge for this insult,” Kejriwal stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar also criticized Bidhuri, saying his comments reflected a disrespectful attitude toward women.

Sexist Comments About Priyanka Gandhi’s Appearance

Bidhuri drew further backlash with a comment comparing roads in Kalkaji to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s cheeks. Referring to a similar statement made by Lalu Prasad Yadav about Hema Malini years ago, Bidhuri said:

“We will make roads in Kalkaji like Priyanka Gandhi’s cheeks. Lalu couldn’t deliver on his promise, but we will.”

The remark was widely condemned as sexist, prompting Congress candidate Alka Lamba to demand an apology and announce plans for protests.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate labeled the BJP “anti-women” and challenged party leaders, including PM Modi and JP Nadda, to address Bidhuri’s behavior.

Bidhuri’s Apology and Defense

Facing mounting criticism, Bidhuri expressed regret for his remarks, stating, “If anyone is hurt by my words, I express regret and take them back.” However, he initially defended his comments, claiming they were made in response to Lalu Yadav’s past remarks and questioning Congress’s silence on the matter.

Previous Controversies

Bidhuri’s controversial statements are not new. During a Lok Sabha session, he had referred to Opposition MP Danish Ali as a “militant and terrorist,” drawing widespread criticism from opposition parties.

Bidhuri’s recent remarks have reignited debates about political rhetoric and its impact on public discourse. Critics argue that such comments distract from substantive issues, while supporters claim they expose alleged hypocrisy in rival parties.

Also Read: AAPda Won’t Be Tolerated:’ PM Modi Accuses AAP Government Of Pushing Delhi Into Crisis