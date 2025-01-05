Home
Sunday, January 5, 2025
'AAPda Won't Be Tolerated:' PM Modi Accuses AAP Government Of Pushing Delhi Into Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Delhi, launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of wasting the last 10 years in the national capital.

‘AAPda Won’t Be Tolerated:’ PM Modi Accuses AAP Government Of Pushing Delhi Into Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Delhi, launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of wasting the last 10 years in the national capital. Highlighting the need for rapid development in Delhi, the Prime Minister emphasized that only the BJP could deliver on the city’s aspirations and contribute to India’s progress.

“AAPda Won’t Be Tolerated,” Says PM Modi

PM Modi took a direct jab at the AAP leadership, coining the term “AAPda” to suggest that the party has become a crisis for Delhi. “AAPda is clear to the people of Delhi, so only ‘Modi, Modi’ resounds here. We won’t tolerate AAPda; we will bring change,” he declared to loud cheers from the crowd.

The Prime Minister appealed to Delhi residents to give the BJP a chance to transform the city into a model of development and prosperity.

PM Modi Inaugurates Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor

As part of his visit, PM Modi inaugurated the 13-km Delhi section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor. This stretch, connecting Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, is part of a larger 55-km corridor designed to boost regional connectivity and ease travel between Delhi and Meerut.

PM Modi also took a ride on the Namo Bharat train, traveling from Sahibabad station to New Ashok Nagar station. The event highlighted the government’s commitment to modernizing infrastructure and creating efficient transport systems.

PM Modi’s Vision for the Future

Reflecting on India’s journey, PM Modi stated, “We are in the year 2025. Twenty-five years of the 21st century have passed. That means a quarter of a century has passed. During this time, probably two to three generations of youth in Delhi have grown up. Now the coming 25 years are very important for the future of India, and for the future of Delhi.”

He urged the people of Delhi to envision the next 25 years as a transformative period and to support a leadership that prioritizes development.

Criticism of AAP Leadership and Governance

PM Modi did not hold back in criticizing AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of extravagant spending on his official residence, which the BJP has dubbed “Sheeshmahal.” Referring to his earlier remarks, the Prime Minister said, “Two days ago, I said I could have constructed a ‘Sheeshmahal’ for myself, but I chose to build homes for the people instead.”

Responding to AAP’s accusations that the BJP-led central government has obstructed its work in Delhi, PM Modi dismissed the claims as baseless. “It is a false allegation that the Centre does not let them work. ‘Sheeshmahal’ is an example of their lies,” he said, pointing to what he described as corruption and mismanagement under AAP’s governance.

Appeal Ahead of Assembly Elections

With Delhi Assembly elections on the horizon, PM Modi appealed to voters to support the BJP for a brighter future. “I want to appeal to the people of Delhi to give an opportunity to BJP for the bright future of Delhi. It is BJP which can develop Delhi,” he said.

The Prime Minister concluded with a rallying cry, asserting that Delhi is ready for change. “Now, we can only hear ‘AAPda nahi sahenge, badal ke rahenge’ in Delhi. Delhi wants development, and the people of Delhi have trust in BJP,” he stated confidently.

