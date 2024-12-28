Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
BPS: Should PM Modi Mediate A Settlement Between Russia & Ukraine

73% of Indians believe PM Modi should mediate the Russia-Ukraine war, reveals Bharat Pulse Survey. Can India rise as a global peace broker?

BPS: Should PM Modi Mediate A Settlement Between Russia & Ukraine

In a compelling show of confidence, a Bharat Pulse Survey reveals that 73% of Indians believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi should mediate a settlement between Russia and Ukraine. While 21% oppose the idea, 5% responded with “maybe,” and 1% had no opinion. These results highlight India’s evolving global stature and the growing belief in PM Modi’s leadership on the international stage.

India: A Neutral Voice in a Polarized Conflict

The Russia-Ukraine war has deeply divided the world, with Western powers rallying against Moscow while nations like China take a more calculated stance. In this fractured landscape, India’s neutrality has positioned it as a potential bridge-builder.

India’s close ties with both Russia and the West make PM Modi a unique candidate for mediation. Russia remains a time-tested ally, while India’s growing trade and defense relations with Western nations underline its balancing act.

Why Indians Support PM Modi’s Mediation Role

PM Modi’s increasing involvement in global peace efforts likely drives the overwhelming 73% support for his mediation. His meetings with world leaders at forums like the G20, BRICS, and the United Nations have demonstrated India’s capability to play a constructive global role.

During recent summits, PM Modi has urged for dialogue and de-escalation in Ukraine. The tagline “This is not an era of war” has resonated widely, reinforcing his credibility as a statesman advocating for peace.

Skepticism Among the Public

While a majority back Modi’s involvement, the 21% who oppose the idea reflect concerns about the risks of entanglement in a complex and high-stakes conflict. Mediation could expose India to criticism or strain its relations with either party, depending on the outcome.

The survey underscores growing confidence in India’s ability to lead on global issues. If PM Modi were to take on the role of mediator, it could further bolster India’s diplomatic standing and set a precedent for its role in resolving international conflicts.

However, success would depend on cooperation from Russia, Ukraine, and other global powers—a task easier said than done.

ALSO READ: Bharat Pulse Survey: Has India’s Global Stature Gone UP?

Filed under

Bharat Pulse Survey Russia Ukraine

