Bharat Pulse Survey: Has India’s Global Stature Gone UP?

India’s global influence has seen remarkable growth in recent years, and a new survey conducted by Bharat Pulse confirms this sentiment. The survey reveals that a resounding 78% of respondents believe India’s global stature has increased, while 22% expressed disagreement. Interestingly, no respondents chose “Can’t Say,” highlighting the certainty and strong opinions surrounding this topic.

India on the World Stage

India’s growing prominence on the global stage can be attributed to its proactive diplomacy, economic resilience, and cultural outreach. In recent years, India has taken center stage at major global forums like the G20, where it held the presidency in 2023, showcasing leadership in tackling pressing global issues such as climate change and equitable economic growth.

Under its Act East policy and multilateral engagements, India has strengthened ties with countries across the Indo-Pacific, Africa, and Europe. Its vocal stance on key geopolitical issues, such as counter-terrorism and vaccine diplomacy during the COVID-19 pandemic, further bolstered its image as a responsible global power.

India’s rising economic clout, now the fifth-largest economy in the world, has solidified its influence. With initiatives like “Make in India” and “Digital India,” the country has become a hub for innovation and manufacturing, attracting global investments and partnerships. The soft power of Indian cinema, cuisine, and yoga has also played a significant role in enhancing its cultural footprint.

Voices from the Survey

The survey responses highlight widespread confidence among Indians in the nation’s evolving role in the global order. Analysts suggest that this optimism is rooted in visible policy shifts, strategic international collaborations, and a newfound assertiveness in global diplomacy.

However, the 22% who answered “No” indicate that challenges remain. Issues such as border disputes, internal political divisions, and competition with other rising powers may temper India’s ascent.

The Bharat Pulse Survey reflects a nation brimming with confidence. With its dynamic leadership, economic potential, and cultural heritage, India appears poised to continue its upward trajectory on the global stage.

