Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bharat Pulse Survey: Has India’s Global Stature Gone UP?

Bharat Pulse Survey reveals 78% believe India’s global stature has risen. Explore what’s driving this confidence in India’s growing influence.

Bharat Pulse Survey: Has India’s Global Stature Gone UP?

India’s global influence has seen remarkable growth in recent years, and a new survey conducted by Bharat Pulse confirms this sentiment. The survey reveals that a resounding 78% of respondents believe India’s global stature has increased, while 22% expressed disagreement. Interestingly, no respondents chose “Can’t Say,” highlighting the certainty and strong opinions surrounding this topic.

India on the World Stage

India’s growing prominence on the global stage can be attributed to its proactive diplomacy, economic resilience, and cultural outreach. In recent years, India has taken center stage at major global forums like the G20, where it held the presidency in 2023, showcasing leadership in tackling pressing global issues such as climate change and equitable economic growth.

Under its Act East policy and multilateral engagements, India has strengthened ties with countries across the Indo-Pacific, Africa, and Europe. Its vocal stance on key geopolitical issues, such as counter-terrorism and vaccine diplomacy during the COVID-19 pandemic, further bolstered its image as a responsible global power.

India’s rising economic clout, now the fifth-largest economy in the world, has solidified its influence. With initiatives like “Make in India” and “Digital India,” the country has become a hub for innovation and manufacturing, attracting global investments and partnerships. The soft power of Indian cinema, cuisine, and yoga has also played a significant role in enhancing its cultural footprint.

Voices from the Survey

The survey responses highlight widespread confidence among Indians in the nation’s evolving role in the global order. Analysts suggest that this optimism is rooted in visible policy shifts, strategic international collaborations, and a newfound assertiveness in global diplomacy.

However, the 22% who answered “No” indicate that challenges remain. Issues such as border disputes, internal political divisions, and competition with other rising powers may temper India’s ascent.

The Bharat Pulse Survey reflects a nation brimming with confidence. With its dynamic leadership, economic potential, and cultural heritage, India appears poised to continue its upward trajectory on the global stage.

ALSO READ: Bharat Pulse Survey: Is Infrastructure Like Roads, Rails, Electricity In India Improving?

Filed under

Bharat Pulse Survey India’s Global Stature

Advertisement

Also Read

California Scores Big: $1.22 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Announced

California Scores Big: $1.22 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Announced

Ex-BCCI Selector Reflects On Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Journey, ‘I Immediately Saw His Potential’

Ex-BCCI Selector Reflects On Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Journey, ‘I Immediately Saw His Potential’

Bharat Pulse Survey: Who Is Better Friend Of India?

Bharat Pulse Survey: Who Is Better Friend Of India?

Did An MP Man Really Travel 290 Km Clinging Under a Train? PIB Debunks Viral Video Claims as ‘Misleading’

Did An MP Man Really Travel 290 Km Clinging Under a Train? PIB Debunks Viral...

MP: School Conducts Dance Performance During National Mourning; Sparks Controversy

MP: School Conducts Dance Performance During National Mourning; Sparks Controversy

Entertainment

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare’s Car Accident in Kandivali Kills One Laborer, Injures Another

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare’s Car Accident in Kandivali Kills One Laborer, Injures Another

Watch: Keerthy Suresh Snaps At Paparazzi For Calling Her ‘Dosa’

Watch: Keerthy Suresh Snaps At Paparazzi For Calling Her ‘Dosa’

Sikandar Much-Delayed Teaser Finally Releases: Salman Khan Fans Dub It As Disaster, Request Him To Retire

Sikandar Much-Delayed Teaser Finally Releases: Salman Khan Fans Dub It As Disaster, Request Him To

Our John Wick Is Getting Old? Keanu Reeves Wants To Do John Wick 5 But This Is What Stopping Him

Our John Wick Is Getting Old? Keanu Reeves Wants To Do John Wick 5 But

Imtiaz Ali Addresses Bollywood’s Sequel Trend; Stresses the Importance of Good Filmmaking

Imtiaz Ali Addresses Bollywood’s Sequel Trend; Stresses the Importance of Good Filmmaking

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox