Bharat Pulse Survey: Is Infrastructure Like Roads, Rails, Electricity In India Improving?

India’s infrastructure development has seen remarkable strides in recent years, and this sentiment is echoed by a majority of citizens, according to the Bharat Pulse Survey. The survey reveals that 74% of respondents believe India’s infrastructure, including roads, railways, and electricity, is improving, while 26% expressed dissatisfaction, and none remained uncertain.

Roads and Highways Driving Connectivity

India’s road infrastructure has undergone a transformation over the past decade. The construction of national highways and expressways has accelerated under government initiatives such as the Bharatmala Pariyojana. Projects like the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the upcoming Ganga Expressway are not just reducing travel time but also enhancing logistical efficiency. This growth aligns with the optimism of survey participants who see roads as a critical area of progress.

Railways: On Track for Modernization

The Indian Railways, one of the world’s largest rail networks, is also making significant advancements. The introduction of semi-high-speed trains like Vande Bharat, the electrification of rail routes, and station redevelopment projects are reshaping the country’s railway ecosystem. Additionally, the government’s push for green energy in railway operations has resonated well with environmentally conscious citizens.

Powering Growth: Electricity Reforms

India’s power sector has seen notable improvements, from village electrification to integrating renewable energy sources like solar and wind. Initiatives such as the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) and schemes aimed at improving last-mile connectivity are ensuring that electricity reaches even the remotest corners of the nation.

Addressing the Gaps

Despite the optimism, the 26% of respondents who expressed dissatisfaction highlight areas where challenges remain. Issues like uneven infrastructure quality between urban and rural areas, project delays, and environmental concerns need addressing. For sustained progress, equitable development and timely execution of projects must be prioritized.

The Bharat Pulse Survey underscores a growing confidence among Indians in the nation’s infrastructure journey. With roads becoming smoother, trains faster, and electricity more accessible, India is on a path to becoming an infrastructure powerhouse. However, continuous efforts are needed to ensure that this growth benefits all sections of society.