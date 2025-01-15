Supreme Court Offers Controversial IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Protection Against Arrest

Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar has been given protection from arrest by the Supreme Court as a temporary relief. The controversial IAS trainee was charged with allegedly lying about her disabilities and forging certificates to clear the civil services exam.

According to a ruling by a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra, no coercive action shall be taken against Puja Khedkar till February 14. The bench issued notices to the Delhi government and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Supreme Court To Hear The Matter

As per reports, the court is set to take up the matter on the scheduled date of February 14.

The Delhi High Court, in an initial ruling, had denied bail to the IAS trainee, stating that the charges against her were a “classic example of fraud committed not only against an authority but also the nation at large.”