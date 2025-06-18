Tamil Nadu ADGP Suspended After Arrest In Teen Abduction Case In Tiruvallur

The Tamil Nadu government has suspended Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) HM Jayaram following his arrest in connection with the abduction of a 16-year-old boy in Tiruvallur district. The suspension came a day after he was taken into custody and released soon after. According to officials, Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar issued the suspension order on Tuesday.

Jayaram, a senior IPS officer, is accused of facilitating a kidnapping operation by allowing the use of his official government vehicle. The boy was kidnapped on April 5 as part of a plot to forcibly separate a young couple who had married without family consent.

High Court Orders Police to Take Action

The Madras High Court took serious note of the matter on Monday, when it orally directed Tamil Nadu Police to arrest Jayaram. The directive was made during the hearing of an anticipatory bail plea filed by MLA M Jagan Moorthy, who is also an accused in the case. Shortly after exiting the court premises, Jayaram was detained by the police.

Justice P Velmurugan handled the case, allowing for the custody of ADGP Jayaram, and recommended appropriate action against him. The court referenced a confession made by two other accused which indicated that Jayaram was directly involved in aiding the crime.

MLA Jagan Moorthy Asked to Cooperate with Probe

Another key figure in the case is MLA “Poovai” Jagan Moorthy, who is the leader of the Puratchi Bharatham Katchi (PBK). Justice Velmurugan ordered the MLA to appear before the investigating officer and cooperate fully. The next hearing is scheduled for June 26.

The Additional Public Prosecutor, A Damodaran, told the court that the MLA had been absconding and was not cooperating with the investigation. The court acknowledged the MLA’s presence in court and emphasized the importance of his full participation in the probe.

Background of the Abduction Case

The case, which has sparked widespread concern, originated from a complaint filed by the abducted boy’s mother at the Tiruvallur police station. The issue began when the boy’s 22-year-old brother married a 21-year-old woman against her family’s wishes.

The woman’s father, angered by the marriage, reportedly sought help from Maheswari, a former police constable who had been dismissed from service. Maheswari is said to have contacted ADGP Jayaram, who then involved MLA Moorthy in the plan. When they failed to locate the man who had married the woman, they allegedly kidnapped his minor brother instead.

The boy was later released following a complaint from his mother.

Court Slams Police Misuse of Power

In a strong rebuke during the court proceedings, Justice Velmurugan criticized the misuse of authority by those involved in the case. Referring to growing concerns about police-politician nexus, he said, “Already, the police and ministers have a tie-up. When will you work for the people?”

Further condemning the actions, the judge remarked that the court could not remain a silent spectator while those in power misuse their positions. “People come to you expecting support for their grievances. Instead, you are conducting Kangaroo courts,” he stated, highlighting the erosion of public trust.

Investigation to Continue

The Tamil Nadu Police were ordered to continue their investigation and record the witness statements from all relevant witnesses. Given all the media attention the case has attracted, the Court did caution that no one would escape accountability.

The high-profile matter has sparked loud doubts about power being misused, top officials possibly crossing legal lines, and whether Tamil Nadus politics and police can still be called honest. While detectives press on, both ordinary citizens and the courts are keeping a sharp eye to make sure fairness wins out.

