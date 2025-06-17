Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Sashtri Unaplogetically Responds To Trolls Over Wearing Stylish Jacket

Swiping off the trolls, and making his own way is none other than Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri. After posting on the social media handle, Sashtri found himself in a troubling position for wearing a stylish jacket and high-end sunglasses.

Social media trolls did not wait a minute to bombard with memes and trolls questioning how religious preacher could flaunt luxury labels.

Unfazed, Shastri posted a bold video response, directly addressing those mocking him. “You have a problem with my jacket and glasses? Let me clarify- they are not mine. They were gifted by my disciples,” he said, adding with biting sarcasm, “Next time, I’ll wear Prada’s glasses and Michael Jackson’s jacket.”

Critics questioned the spiritual authenticity of a guru in designer wear, while his supporters countered that gifting is a cultural expression of reverence and has no bearing on spiritual integrity.

Shastri didn’t stop at defending his clothes. He used the moment to draw attention to his charitable work. “The money I receive during Kathas is used for causes like helping marry off poor girls and building a cancer hospital,” he said. He also drew a line against what he called selective morality in society: “Rapists, alcoholics, and miscreants are never questioned. But the moment someone upholds Sanatan or Hinduism, they are mocked. That is the real irony.”

