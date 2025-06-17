Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > India > Supreme Court Raises Alimony From 1 Lakh To 5 Lakh, Emphasizes On Support Not Punishment

Supreme Court Raises Alimony From 1 Lakh To 5 Lakh, Emphasizes On Support Not Punishment

The Supreme Court underscored that permanent alimony is meant for support, not punishment. Raising the alimony from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh, the Court stressed the need for balance and fairness, particularly when one spouse is left dependent post-divorce.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 18, 2025 05:17:46 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In a judgment of support equating matrimonial law, the Supreme Court revised  the Punab and Haryana High Court verdict to enhance permanent alimony from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in favour of a divorced woman, asserting that alimony is intended to support the dependent spouse, not penalise the other.

The bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Manoj Misra clarified that the aim of granting permanent alimony is to ensure financial stability for the dependent spouse after the breakdown of a marriage. However, the court also warned that such relief must not be interpreted or awarded in a manner that appears punitive toward the paying party.

The appellant and the respondent were married in November 2008, but the marriage turned sour within a few years. According to the appellant-wife, she was subjected to repeated harassment, ultimately being thrown out of her matrimonial home in January 2011. She alleged physical abuse, leading to multiple legal cases including a domestic violence complaint and an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC. The couple’s legal battle began in 2011 and escalated through various courts over the years.

The Family Court at Faridabad initially granted the divorce on December 14, 2018. The High Court upheld the dissolution in 2022, ordering a permanent alimony of Rs 1 lakh. The appellant challenged the quantum of alimony in the Supreme Court.

While revisiting the case, the apex court referred to two major precedents: Parvin Kumar Jain vs Anju Jain (2025) and Rajnesh vs Neha, highlighting that multiple factors  including social status, income, education, financial assets, and standard of living  must guide the calculation of alimony. It also stated that even if the husband is not earning, it does not exempt him from his duty of maintenance.

The Supreme Court concluded that Rs 1 lakh was insufficient given the circumstances. Without altering the divorce ruling, the Court enhanced the permanent alimony to ₹5 lakh, terming it a final and full settlement of all pending claims.

Must Read: Cute! PM Modi Meets Italy PM Giorgia Meloni, Candid Moment Captured

Tags: alimonysupreme court
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

How Has Rishabh Pant Altered His Batting Stance For England Tests? India Vice-Captain Reveals
India Launches ‘Operation Sindhu’ To Evacuate Indian Citizens Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
“We’ve Learned How To Live With This”: Keren Daka Reflects on Civilian Life In Israel-Iran War | NewsX Exclusive
Iran Warns Trump, Says US Intervention Will Bring ‘Irreparable Damage’
This Is How ChatGPT Helped Narayana Murthy To Write Speeches Faster
BCCI In Trouble: Bombay High Court Directs Board To Pay Rs 538 Crore, Here’s Why
Sedentary Lifestyles and Fast Food: Growing Threats to Kidney Health in Millennials and Gen Z
World Milk Day 2025: Is Your Milk a Hidden Health Hazard?
US President Trump Claims He Stopped War Between India and Pakistan, Calls Modi ‘Fantastic’
Israel Will Not Rest Until Iran’s Nuclear And Missile Programs Are Dismantled: Ex-NSA Yaakov Amidror | NewsX Exclusive

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?