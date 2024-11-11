Tamil Nadu To Cover Education Expenses For Children Of Firecracker Accident Victims – CM Stalin Allocates ₹5 Crore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Sunday that the state government will cover the entire educational expenses of children whose parents, employed at firecracker factories, lost their lives in accidents.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Sunday that the state government will cover the entire educational expenses of children whose parents, employed at firecracker factories, lost their lives in accidents.

He said that a fund of Rs 5 crores has been allocated for this initiative.

“I am announcing that the state government will bear the full educational expenses of the children of firecracker factory workers who lost their lives in accidents, from primary school to higher education,” CM Stalin said.

“The assistance will be decided at the district level, and Rs 5 crore has been allocated for this scheme,” he added.

During his two-day visit to Virudhunagar district, Stalin, who inspected safety measures at a private fireworks factory on Saturday, directed regular and periodic safety checks to prevent further accidents.

Virudhunagar, a rain-shadow district, is known as the hub of fireworks manufacturing in the country and has frequently witnessed fatal accidents.

On Sunday, CM Stalin also inaugurated the newly constructed Virudhunagar District Collector’s Office and launched several development projects worth Rs 101 crores to benefit the district.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: A Glimpse Into Justice Sanjiv Khanna’s Landmark Rulings At The Supreme Court