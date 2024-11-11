Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Tamil Nadu To Cover Education Expenses For Children Of Firecracker Accident Victims – CM Stalin Allocates ₹5 Crore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Sunday that the state government will cover the entire educational expenses of children whose parents, employed at firecracker factories, lost their lives in accidents.

Tamil Nadu To Cover Education Expenses For Children Of Firecracker Accident Victims – CM Stalin Allocates ₹5 Crore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Sunday that the state government will cover the entire educational expenses of children whose parents, employed at firecracker factories, lost their lives in accidents.

He said that a fund of Rs 5 crores has been allocated for this initiative.

“I am announcing that the state government will bear the full educational expenses of the children of firecracker factory workers who lost their lives in accidents, from primary school to higher education,” CM Stalin said.

“The assistance will be decided at the district level, and Rs 5 crore has been allocated for this scheme,” he added.

During his two-day visit to Virudhunagar district, Stalin, who inspected safety measures at a private fireworks factory on Saturday, directed regular and periodic safety checks to prevent further accidents.

Virudhunagar, a rain-shadow district, is known as the hub of fireworks manufacturing in the country and has frequently witnessed fatal accidents.

On Sunday, CM Stalin also inaugurated the newly constructed Virudhunagar District Collector’s Office and launched several development projects worth Rs 101 crores to benefit the district.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: A Glimpse Into Justice Sanjiv Khanna’s Landmark Rulings At The Supreme Court

Filed under

children of accident victims educational support firecracker factory accidents fireworks safety measures mk stalin Tamil Nadu Virudhunagar district
Advertisement

Also Read

Credit To New Kids For Performing So Well: U Mumba Skipper Sunil Kumar Showers Praise On Young Guns

Credit To New Kids For Performing So Well: U Mumba Skipper Sunil Kumar Showers Praise...

India And Russia Ink MoU For Collaboration On Pantsir Air Defence Systems

India And Russia Ink MoU For Collaboration On Pantsir Air Defence Systems

Delhi Metro Launches Bike Taxi Service For Commuters, Including Dedicated Bike Taxis For Women Travelers

Delhi Metro Launches Bike Taxi Service For Commuters, Including Dedicated Bike Taxis For Women Travelers

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal: Close, But Not Quite There

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal: Close, But Not Quite There

TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It Killed Her’

TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It...

Entertainment

TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It Killed Her’

TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It

John Dutton’s Shocking Death Propels “Yellowstone” Forward

John Dutton’s Shocking Death Propels “Yellowstone” Forward

Shaktimaan Returns! Mukesh Khanna Announces Iconic Show’s Comeback For A New Generation

Shaktimaan Returns! Mukesh Khanna Announces Iconic Show’s Comeback For A New Generation

Rita Ora Honors Liam Payne In Heartfelt Tribute At MTV EMAs

Rita Ora Honors Liam Payne In Heartfelt Tribute At MTV EMAs

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox