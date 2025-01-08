The ‘Sheesh Mahal’ War In Delhi : Renovation Controversy Sparks Assembly Election Debate

As Delhi prepares for its pivotal Assembly elections, a long-standing controversy surrounding the renovation of the Chief Minister's official residence at 6, Flag Staff Road has resurfaced, igniting intense political discourse.

As Delhi prepares for its pivotal Assembly elections, a long-standing controversy surrounding the renovation of the Chief Minister’s official residence at 6, Flag Staff Road has resurfaced, igniting intense political discourse. Labeled the “Sheesh Mahal” by the BJP, the residence has become a focal point in the party’s campaign against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Origin of the Dispute

The issue dates back to 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic when structural concerns were identified at the CM’s residence, originally constructed in 1942. Serving as AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence since 2015, the building was found to have significant safety issues, including a collapsed toilet roof. Following a safety audit, urgent renovations were proposed, leading to the decision for fresh construction due to the house’s aging infrastructure.

However, the BJP alleged that the construction violated lockdown restrictions and raised concerns about procedural irregularities. By 2023, the controversy escalated with Congress leader Ajay Maken filing a complaint, prompting Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to order an investigation into the expenses. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initiated a preliminary inquiry, while the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) suspended engineers over alleged violations.

In October 2024, Kejriwal vacated the residence after stepping down as CM, and the property was reclaimed by the Public Works Department.

Renovation Costs: The Core of the Debate

The renovation costs, initially pegged at ₹7.91 crore, reportedly skyrocketed to ₹33.66 crore. According to a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report cited by the BJP, the expenditures included ₹96 lakh on curtains, ₹66.89 lakh on marble walls, ₹16.27 lakh on silk carpets, gym equipment worth ₹18 lakh, and a sofa costing ₹6 lakh. These figures have become a central theme in BJP’s criticism of AAP’s governance.

At a rally, PM Modi remarked, “AAP’s so-called simplicity is exposed by their Sheesh Mahal,” framing the expenses as emblematic of hypocrisy and financial misuse.

AAP’s Defense

The AAP has strongly refuted these allegations, emphasizing the necessity of the renovations for safety reasons, particularly for Kejriwal’s elderly parents and young children. Party leaders have underscored that the residence is government property and will serve future Chief Ministers.

“This issue doesn’t resonate with the common people of Delhi,” an AAP leader asserted, accusing the BJP of using personal attacks to distract from governance issues like law and order. Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha have argued that the BJP’s claims are a political smear campaign aimed at tarnishing AAP’s reputation.

Political Implications

The timing of the controversy, coinciding with the election season, highlights its political significance. While AAP is defending its track record of governance, the BJP is using the issue to question AAP’s credibility amid the fallout from the excise policy case.

As the election battle heats up, the residence controversy has become a symbol of broader debates about governance, accountability, and public trust. The outcome of these elections will determine whether the BJP’s narrative resonates with voters or if AAP can weather this storm and retain its hold over Delhi.

