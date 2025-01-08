SHOCKER!! Man Murdered 17 Years Ago Found Alive In Jhansi; 4 Convicts Serve Jail Term

In a shocking turn of events, a man declared dead 17 years ago has been discovered alive in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The bizarre case has left both families and authorities in disbelief, as four men—an uncle and three brothers—had served jail time for the alleged murder. While the uncle has since passed away, the three brothers are out on bail, awaiting the outcome of a court case still in progress. The revelation came to light after Jhansi Police encountered a man listed as “deceased” in Bihar Police records.

Discovery of the “Murdered” Man in Jhansi

The twist in the tale unfolded on January 6, 2025, during a routine patrol by Jhansi Police. Officers came across a suspicious individual in a village where he had reportedly been living for six months. Upon questioning, they identified him as 50-year-old Nathuni Pal, a native of Deoria, Bihar.

Further inquiries revealed that Mr. Pal had been living alone and had recently returned to Jhansi. He recounted his hardships, saying, “My parents died when I was a child, and my wife left me long back. It has been around 16 years since I last visited my home in Bihar.”

A Missing Man and a Murder Allegation

The case dates back to 2009 or earlier, when Nathuni Pal mysteriously disappeared from his home in Bihar. His maternal uncle filed a complaint alleging that another uncle and four brothers conspired to seize Mr. Pal’s land and subsequently murdered him.

“My youngest sibling, who is in the police, was also named in the case. However, after repeated pleas to the Deputy Inspector General, his name was eventually removed from the FIR,” said Satendra Pal, one of the accused brothers. “My father, I, and my two brothers served eight months each in jail. Currently, we are out on bail,” he added.

For the accused family, the revelation of Nathuni Pal’s existence brought a mix of relief and emotional upheaval. Satendra Pal broke down upon hearing the news, saying, “The blot of taking someone’s life is finally removed from our heads.” Despite this significant discovery, the case remains active in court, and the brothers await formal closure.

Man Handed Over to Bihar Police

The Jhansi Police handed Nathuni Pal over to the Bihar Police for further investigation. The case raises numerous questions about procedural lapses, false accusations, and the impact of prolonged legal battles on innocent lives.

For now, Nathuni Pal’s reappearance not only exonerates the accused but also opens a new chapter in an ongoing legal and emotional saga. It remains to be seen how the courts will address this extraordinary development.