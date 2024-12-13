UAE Deputy PM And FM Arrives In India To Attend 15th Joint Commission Meeting

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, arrived in New Delhi for the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting and the 4th Strategic Dialogue.

United Arab Emirates Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has arrived in New Delhi to attend the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting and the 4th Strategic Dialogue. Al Nahyan met with PM Narendra Modi yesterday, and discussions were held between the two leaders regarding the strengthening of ties in technology, energy, people-to-people relations, and the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEEC). PM Modi underscored the significance of implementing the IMEEC, describing it as a historic initiative to boost regional connectivity and prosperity of the region.

PM Narendra Modi also expressed gratitude to UAE’s leadership for ensuring the welfare of Indian community in UAE. Al Nahyan shared his views on the prevailing situation in West Asia. PM reiterated India’s commitment to promoting long-term peace, stability and security in the region.

“The visit will further strengthen the multifaceted comprehensive strategic partnership between India and UAE,” tweeted Randhir Jaiswal, MEA spokesperson, while welcoming Nahyan. Al Nahyan is in India on a three day visit from December 11 to 13, 2024.

In the year 2022, 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) was co-chaired by EAM S Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on September 1, 2022. Added to this, in 2022 both the countries signed an MoU to establish the Cultural Council Forum (CCF) to deepen the partnership.

UAE was India’s third-largest trading partner and second-largest export destination in 2024, with exports at $35.62 billion and imports at $48 billion.

