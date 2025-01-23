Union Minister Issues Notice to Apple Over iPhone ‘Performance Issues’

The Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), under the leadership of Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, has taken a significant step by issuing a notice to Apple Inc. The notice comes in response to a series of complaints regarding performance issues with iPhones following the release of the iOS 18 software update. This move by the CCPA highlights the increasing focus on consumer rights and the accountability of tech giants operating in India.

Pralhad Joshi, in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), confirmed that the notice was sent after the department thoroughly examined the grievances filed by consumers. Joshi stated that the department acted on complaints received through the National Consumer Helpline, prompting the CCPA to seek an explanation from Apple. The minister emphasized that Apple must address the reported technical problems that have affected iPhone users in the country, as the performance issues have sparked widespread dissatisfaction among consumers.

The concerns raised by users stem from significant glitches and reduced efficiency after updating their devices to iOS 18. These complaints, which have been increasing in volume, indicate a broader pattern of dissatisfaction with the software update. The notice issued by the CCPA is part of its mandate to ensure that companies remain accountable for the quality of their products and services.

Apple has faced regulatory scrutiny in India before, and this latest development adds to the challenges it has encountered in one of its most critical markets. India has become an essential growth area for Apple as the company works to expand its market share in the region. However, this notice could potentially complicate Apple’s efforts to strengthen its foothold, particularly at a time when the company is already facing global challenges.

This is not the first time Apple has faced concerns regarding its operations and products in India. Last year, the central government issued a warning to Apple users, citing two critical software vulnerabilities that posed a high risk of unauthorized access, data theft, or loss of control of affected systems. The advisory, issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), highlighted potential risks for users of Intel-based Mac systems, iPhones, iPads, and other Apple products. These warnings created concerns among Indian consumers about the security and reliability of Apple devices.

Apple’s regulatory challenges in India come amid reports of declining global iPhone sales. In the final quarter of 2024, Apple experienced a 5% drop in iPhone sales, attributed to underwhelming upgrades and intensified competition from Chinese smartphone manufacturers such as Xiaomi and Vivo. This decline in global sales also led to a reduction in Apple’s market share, which dropped to 18% in 2024. Additionally, Apple’s performance in the global smartphone market has been affected by increasing competition in China, where domestic manufacturers are gaining ground.

The impact of these developments has not been limited to sales figures. Apple’s shares recently declined by 3%, closing at $229.72 on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this week. These financial setbacks underscore the challenges Apple faces, both in terms of maintaining its global dominance and addressing specific market concerns like those in India.

Despite these difficulties, Apple continues to view India as a key market in its global strategy. CEO Tim Cook has previously acknowledged the critical role that India plays in Apple’s success, highlighting the country’s growing importance in the company’s overall sales performance. Apple has made significant investments in India, including opening its first retail stores in the country and expanding local manufacturing capabilities. However, the notice issued by the CCPA serves as a reminder that Apple must address consumer concerns effectively to sustain its growth and reputation in India.

The notice from the CCPA is a crucial development in the ongoing relationship between Apple and Indian regulators. It reflects the increasing scrutiny faced by multinational corporations in the country, particularly in sectors like technology, where consumer satisfaction and data security are of paramount importance. For Apple, the next steps will be critical as it responds to the CCPA’s notice and seeks to resolve the performance issues raised by Indian consumers.

In conclusion, the CCPA’s action underscores the growing emphasis on consumer rights and corporate accountability in India. As Apple navigates this regulatory challenge, it will need to balance its global ambitions with the need to address localized concerns. Resolving these issues will not only help Apple maintain its reputation in India but also reinforce its commitment to delivering high-quality products and services to its consumers worldwide.