As the countdown to the much-anticipated Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj continues, the Uttar Pradesh government is stepping up its promotional efforts to ensure a successful and grand event. On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh ministers Arvind Kumar Sharma and Kapil Dev Agarwal arrived in Ahmedabad to kickstart the Gujarat leg of the campaign aimed at boosting awareness and participation.

Meetings with Gujarat’s Top Leaders for Mahakumbh

The visit included high-level discussions with influential officials in Gujarat. Firstly, the ministers met at Raj Bhawan with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, in whose office they formally extended an invitation and presented him with a special Kalash of the Kumbh, this time filled with Gangajal, emblems of the event, and an invitation letter, old Kumbh literature, and gur-jaggery of Uttar Pradesh. They continued their engagements at the residence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel where they discussed extensive preparations underway for the event.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma stated the vision of the state government for Mahakumbh, pointing out that the event was much more than a religious gathering. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the event will show the cultural heritage and traditions of India on the world platform. “This is an opportunity to showcase India’s ancient customs and the spirit of unity,” Sharma said.

Inviting Participation from the People of Gujarat for Mahakumbh

During their visit, the ministers emphasized the importance of public involvement and invited the people of Gujarat to join the festivities and experience the event’s grandeur and cultural depth. They also highlighted the spiritual and historical importance of the Mahakumbh, a gathering that attracts millions of devotees and tourists from around the world.

Upcoming Roadshow in Ahmedabad

The Ministers will conduct a roadshow in Ahmedabad on Monday. This would include community leaders, prominent people, and representatives of various organizations in the hope that as many people as possible participate in the function.

Gujarat officials, including Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, confirmed their participation and pledged their support. With these strong initial interactions, Uttar Pradesh’s campaign is all set to reach wider audiences and inspire more visitors to witness the spiritual and cultural extravaganza of the Mahakumbh 2025.