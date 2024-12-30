Home
Monday, December 30, 2024
Vijay Meets Governor RN Ravi, Demands Strict Action Over Anna University Sexual Assault

Actor Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi amid protests over the sexual assault at Anna University. The Madras High Court has ordered a Special Investigation Team to probe the case, while the government faces pressure to act swiftly.

Vijay Meets Governor RN Ravi, Demands Strict Action Over Anna University Sexual Assault

Actor-turned-politician Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi in Chennai amid growing protests over the sexual assault of a second-year student at Anna University on December 23, 2024. The incident has sparked outrage across Tamil Nadu, with widespread protests demanding justice and stronger security measures for women.

The sexual assault occurred on the Anna University campus in Guindy, Chennai, leading to the arrest of one individual. Four special police teams have been assigned to investigate the matter. The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Women Welfare Federation (AIWWF) organized protests, calling for justice and better protection for women on university campuses.

Vijay, who is the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), expressed his deep shock and concern over the incident. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Vijay urged the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate legal action against the accused. He also demanded that those involved in the crime be swiftly brought to justice.

In his statement, Vijay called for the use of the Nirbhaya Fund to install smart poles with emergency buttons, CCTV cameras, and telephones in vulnerable areas. He also advocated for better restroom facilities in public spaces and the development of mobile apps and emergency hotlines dedicated to women’s safety.

The Madras High Court has intervened in the case by forming an all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the assault and the leak of the victim’s FIR. The SIT is comprised of officers Sneha Priya, Ayman Jamal, and Brinda.

Additionally, the High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the victim and ensure that she receives free education, boarding, lodging, and counseling support. The court also issued warnings to the Tamil Nadu DGP, emphasizing the need for strict action to prevent the leaking of FIRs in future sexual offence cases.

The incident has intensified political pressure on the ruling DMK government. BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai staged a symbolic protest outside his home, condemning the government’s failure to ensure women’s safety. Annamalai used the dramatic gesture of whipping himself to highlight his disapproval.

In addition, the National Commission for Women (NCW) sent a two-member fact-finding team to investigate the case and monitor the Tamil Nadu government’s response.

